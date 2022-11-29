Tarrant County remains red: Republican candidates dominate local positions

The past two elections may have pointed to Tarrant County becoming more purple, but the recent midterm election results show that those might be outliers for one of the most conservative urban areas of the state.
The county voters swung back to support Republicans in the recent midterm election, with Gov. Greg Abbott winning by roughly 4 percentage points compared to the 2020 general election when President Joe Biden won the county by 0.2%, according to voter data from the Associated Press.
“If there was a change brewing in Tarrant County, it was a really, really slow change,” said Rebecca Deen, associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and political science associate professor. “I would say that this election wasn't this huge shift in one direction, it was like now we've kind of gone back to where we were.”
The county did have high voter turnout compared to the rest of the state, 47%, according to Tarrant County’s website. However, the turnout was less than the 2018 midterm election, despite the increase in registered voters, per voting data from the Texas Secretary of State.
There are multiple factors for the higher voting interest in the county, including the race for Tarrant County judge given the position not having an incumbent and the polarization between candidates Tim O’Hare and Deborah Peoples, Deen said.
“It drew a lot of attention, it got a lot of especially conservative voters. Tim O'Hare was very effective in focusing on the kind of hot button issues that mobilized conservative voters,” she said.
On election night, O’Hare credited his authenticity for his victory and said that at the end of the day, he's going to do what he believes is right. He said that he will focus on cutting property taxes and suggested he would use the remaining federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on law enforcement.
Republicans maintained a 3-2 on the County Commissioners Court, a general governing body of Tarrant County that has many responsibilities such as setting the tax rates, county budgets, appointing precinct judges and establishing voting precincts.
“So, given what the county court does is constrained, right? But this is his rhetoric, I'll be interested to see what it actually looks like when he starts to do the job.” Deen said.
O’Hare campaigned on not shutting down businesses and churches again in the midst of another health crisis, like what happened during the early months of COVID-19.
Tarrant County Democrats' scored a victory that night in Precinct 2, the county’s second most diverse precinct, with Alisa Simmons elected into the Commissioners Court over Republican Andy Nguyen.
Deborah Peoples, Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge, lost voting precincts that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, was able to pick up in his race such as those near Saginaw and Keller. Local Democrats had been optimistic ahead of the election about their chances in the county with the increase in registered voters since 2018, according to The Texas Tribune.
Peoples' campaign for county judge focused on getting moderate Republicans to cross the party lines — a strategy that Peoples’ campaign manager Sally Matzen admitted was a hope and a prayer.
“Republicans were going to turn out heavily this midterm because of President Biden in office,” Matzen said. “That was one of our biggest barriers was to figure out how we could try to do both, use [Republicans] to our advantage and try to persuade people or combat those Republican numbers with Democratic numbers.”
She said that Democrats were also fighting voter apathy and fatigue because of the number of elections in Texas this year. Texas is usually always at the bottom of turnout rates across the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Elections Project.
“In contrast to the nationwide turnout for the 2022 election, it's particularly striking,” Deen said. “Because turnout, in general, was decent across the country, whereas [Texas] saw a decline.”
This year, nationwide turnout, 46.9% of eligible voters, didn’t surpass the 2018 midterm’s historical high of 49.4%, but is still the second highest midterm turnout since 2002, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project.
“I wanted to target those Democratic voters more and not try to go after the moderate Republicans, because in our country right now, we're just so divisive,” Matzen said.
Deen said that turnout is affected by tangible and intangible resources that are available to potential voters, such as their work schedules. In Texas, it’s not a simple process of registering to vote and if voters think that their vote will matter.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.