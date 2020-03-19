Tarrant County now has 19 positive COVID-19 cases, after Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 new cases Thursday.
The new positive cases are in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield and Watauga, according to the Tarrant County Public Health news release. Some of the cases are travel-related, but full investigations are still underway, according to the release.
Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, said in the release that they are interviewing the patients on their recent travel history. He said they’re also reaching out to those that were potentially exposed.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arlington to five. The first death reported in Tarrant County was an Arlington resident, who died Sunday, according to the news release.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Arlington City Council made several amendments Wednesday to an ordinance it passed at its Tuesday meeting, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
This included restricting restaurants to only providing delivery, takeout or drive-thru services. It also ordered the closures of amusement facilities such as bars, clubs and theaters.
The updated ordinance went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and is in effect until terminated by the Arlington City Council.
On Friday, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams signed a disaster declaration for the city, and it was amended to last indefinitely at Tuesday’s council meeting.
