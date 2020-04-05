An elderly woman in Arlington who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
The woman tested positive for the virus in late March and is the second confirmed death in Arlington, according to a Tarrant County Public Health press release Sunday. The decedent was a resident at Heartis Arlington, an assisted living facility.
According to the press release, Tarrant County Public Health believes she contracted the virus through community transmission.
Tarrant County Public Health conducted an investigation at the facility after being notified that she contracted the virus.
Both local health authorities in Tarrant County and the city of Arlington addressed the situation in Heartis Arlington, the press release stated.
“We identified groups of people that needed to be tested, which included most of the residents and staff,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director. “A total of 12 positive cases were identified, including 11 residents and one staff member.”
Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are self-quarantined at the facility, and Tarrant County Public Health continues to monitor them, the press release stated.
According to the Tarrant County website, as of Sunday afternoon, there are a total of 418 confirmed cases in the county, with 11 deaths and 23 recoveries. This includes 67 confirmed cases and two reported deaths in Arlington.
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent being infected with COVID-19, but the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
To avoid being exposed, the CDC recommends individuals maintain a 6-foot social distance from others, stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, according to the website.
