Tarrant County provides free rides to voters throughout early voting, Election Day

Tarrant County is offering free rides to the polls throughout early voting and Election Day, according to Arlington’s website.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with transportation services to pay for customer trips to voting locations with an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID to get a free ride through various county transit services during early voting from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30 and Election Day on Nov. 3.
Transit services involved with the program include Trinity Metro bus routes, Near Southside ZIPZONE, Crowley ZIPZONE, Mercantile ZIPZONE, ACCESS Paratransit, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Arlington’s Via Rideshare and Handitran, according to the website.
Qualified voters interested in a free ride with ACCESS, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services or Handitran should call the provider 48 hours before the trip to schedule their ride to any of the voting locations.
