Arlington closes amusement establishments, restricts restaurants to takeout, delivery or drive-thru

On Wednesday evening, Arlington ordered restaurants to close dining areas and offer only to-go or drive-thru services, among other restrictions on gatherings.
This comes after Tarrant County ordered restaurants to do the same Wednesday afternoon.
Arlington City Council approved several amendments to the ordinance passed Tuesday night at an emergency special meeting Wednesday.
The new amendments include restricting restaurants to only providing takeout, delivery or drive-thru services to help slow the spread of COVID-19, city attorney Teri Solis said. The same amendment includes breweries, distilleries and wineries as well.
The amendment orders the closures of bars, banquet halls, clubs, bowling alleys and theaters, Solis said. It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and remains in effect until terminated by the Arlington City Council.
Tarrant County also ordered commercial amusement establishments to close completely, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a press conference Wednesday.
Other event centers and gathering places will limit occupancy to 50% capacity, with no more than 125 people to a space, Whitley said. This includes hotel meeting spaces, retail stores and places of worship.
Mall common areas and individual stores will also be limited to 50% occupancy, with no more than 125 people, he said.
In Arlington, J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill has already made a drive-thru lane with a booth set up for payment, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said at the Tarrant County press conference. Randy Ford, J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill owner, told Williams that he had 60 cars come through within two hours of posting about the setup.
Event centers, hotel meeting spaces, ballrooms, retail sales and service, places of worship and malls are all limited to 50% occupancy or 125 individuals, whichever is less, Solis said.
The 50% occupancy restriction doesn’t apply to office and governmental buildings, airports, residential buildings, homeless and emergency shelters, grocery stores and medical facilities, Solis said.
The amended ordinance also limits the size of gatherings to 50 people and mandates cancellation of all such gatherings of more than that amount.
In the previously passed ordinance, city manager Trey Yelverton was given limited authority to execute contracts up to $200,000. In the amended ordinance, the dollar amount is removed so he can transact routine business during the emergency as well as any emergencies or permits that he might need to make, Solis said.
Other than the amended changes, the rest of the ordinance from Tuesday remains the same, Solis said. With that, any violations of the amended ordinance are a class C misdemeanor and are punishable with a fine up to $500.
The Tuesday ordinance extended the disaster declaration first made on Friday to remain indefinitely. The amended Wednesday ordinance didn’t change that.
Dallas County also put limits on its dine-in restaurants and bars Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 cases.
