Tarrant County offers free rides to the polls

Tarrant County is offering voters multiple options for free rides to get to the polls during early voting Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 and on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID on all Trinity Metro services, Arlington Via and Handitran for free rides, according to a Tarrant County press release.
Participating transit companies include Trinity Metro’s bus routes, ZIPZONE, ACCESS Paratransit, Catholic Charities Fort Worth Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Service and Arlington’s Via and Handitran.
To use Via, Arlington residents must download the app, enter the address of a polling code within Via’s service area and use the promo code ARNVOTE2022F. Download the ZIPZONE app to book its services. Free ZIPZONE rides are offered to or from any identified voter center location within a zone.
Voters eligible to ride on ACCESS, Tarrant County Transportation Service, Northeast Transportation Service or Handitran should call the provider at least 48 hours before the trip to schedule their free ride to any voting locations.
Early voting locations in Arlington include:
- Maverick Activities Center in University of Texas at Arlington, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, 76019
- Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center Street, 76014
- Center for Community Service, Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, 76013
- City of Arlington Water Utilities South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., 76017
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., 76006
- Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram Street, 76010
- Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB-C Portable Building, 2100 SE Parkway, 76018
Tarrant County provides the full list of early voting locations and Election Day locations on the county’s website.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with Tarrant County Transportation Services to pay for customer trips to voting locations, continuing the Election Transportation Program that’s been offered in elections since November 2019.
