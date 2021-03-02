Tarrant County lifts mask mandate after Gov. Greg Abbott ends statewide mandate

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley lifted the county’s mask mandate Tuesday.
Whitley said he lifted the county mandate to avoid confusion after Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order ending the statewide mask mandate by March 10.
Whitley said he cannot think of a reason to wait until March 10 to implement the executive order.
“I just think it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I mean if we’re going to lift it, lift it. Don’t say you’re going to lift it and then wait a week to lift it.”
Whitley said that Abbott’s actions forced his hand in lifting the mandate and removed the ability of lawmakers to make a local choice. He said he would have preferred to wait until after spring break.
The consequences of this decision will be more evident in three weeks, he said.
“He’ll come out the hero if the spike doesn’t occur,” Whitley said. “And if the spike does occur, then everybody can judge what they want to say at that point in time.”
In spite of Abbott’s executive order, President Joe Biden still has a mask mandate in place for federal buildings, transportation hubs and airports, Whitley said.
“Just as the governor preempts me, the president preempts the governor as it pertains to those facilities,” he said. “So there’s still going to be some confusion out there.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tarrant Country has reported 243,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,897 deaths. Last week they reported 2,598 new confirmed cases.
