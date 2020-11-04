HURST, Texas – The Hurst Conference Center ballroom was scattered with people dressed in red, one large screen broadcasting Fox News and another screen showing CBS Channel 11.
The Tarrant County Republican Party held its election night watch party at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the center. The 2020 general election ballot included races for the U.S. President, Texas Railroad Commissioner and U.S. Senator.
Rick Barnes, Tarrant County GOP chairman, said the Grand Old Party advocates for prosperity, opportunity, low taxes, family value and small government.
Barnes said every ballot item is important for the party. State representative races are especially important because redistricting will happen after the 2020 general election.
He said the high turnout rates this election have been positive because they reflect growth in this part of the country.
Texas saw a high early voter turnout by both in-person and mail-in ballots. While many have turned to mail-in voting because of the pandemic, results counted from mail-in ballots will likely not be confirmed on election night.
According to the Texas Secretary of State website, ballots postmarked before 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Wednesday will be counted. For overseas voting, ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by Sunday will be counted.
Grand Prairie resident Michael Sabat said the GOP embodies American values. He prioritized property and family values.
Fort Worth resident Monique Worthy said Trump will help minorities through the economy.
“A good economy is good for you and me as minorities,” Worthy said. “We can then save, get our own little business going and stuff like that.”
Volunteer engagement director Abigail Hines said the GOP is the party of equality. She said she prioritizes the economy.
“When people’s finances are taken care of, a lot of other things in life are solved,” Hines said.
