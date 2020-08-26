Tarrant County extends mask mandate, local disaster declaration

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley extended the county's mask mandate until Nov. 30, after the County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster that allows for the mask mandate on Tuesday.
Whitley originally issued the mandate on June 25, stating that residents over the age of 10 years old entering a business or attending large gatherings of 100 people or more, must wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth.
As of Tuesday, Tarrant County has reported 40,331 total COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths. On June 25, there were 10,706 confirmed cases and 234 deaths in the county.
Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, said COVID-19 will still be around when flu season begins in about a month.
During the Commissioners Court meeting, multiple county residents discussed the political issues behind masks and other concerns they were faced with during the pandemic such as the logistics behind Whitley’s order.
“This is an order from the Commissioners Court, and we all stand behind it,” Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said. “It’s for the good of our community, and I apologize to no one for it.”
When governments make decisions about public policy that impact people’s lives, there will be disputes about the policy goals and how they are pursued, said Daniel Sledge, political science associate professor, in an email.
Almost anything involving health can easily become a political issue, he said. Masks were also politicized during the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Wearing a mask can be the first step to reduce the spread of the virus, information systems senior Sauman Basu said. Although wearing a mask all the time can be initially annoying, it is essential.
Computer science senior Bishesa Shrestha grabbed his essentials and headed toward the Maverick Activities Center to work out one day. After arriving, he realized he did not carry his essential mask. Walking back 15 minutes to his apartment to get his mask was a workout in itself, he said.
During this pandemic, wearing a mask around campus will keep the students and instructors safe, accounting senior Shraddha Shrestha said.
“It’s for our safety, for safety of our teachers and then all the people involved to keep the environment safe,” Shraddha Shrestha said.
Masks are one way universities can make it less likely that large gatherings will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Sledge said.
“I would encourage people to think about wearing a mask during a pandemic in the same way that they think about driving on the right side of the road and stopping at red lights,” he said.
News reporter Katecey Harrell contributed to this article.
