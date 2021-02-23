Tarrant County extends COVID-19 local disaster declaration, mask mandate until May 25

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley speaks during a meeting Nov. 24 at the Tarrant County Commissioners Court in Fort Worth. Whitley extended the county's mask mandate until May 25. 

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court extended its declaration of local disaster until May 25 on a unanimous decision.

Vinny Taneja, director of Tarrant County Public Health, said as of Tuesday morning the county has 239,000 COVID-19 cases with 2,794 deaths, but cases and hospitalizations are trending downward from the winter surge.

Despite the improvements, Taneja said the county’s COVID-19 cases rate is around last July’s peak.

“We thought that was pretty bad in July,” he said. “So we still need to continue to do all the things that we’re supposed to be doing like wearing a mask, washing our hands, staying six feet away from others and following all the other public health guidelines.”

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“Half a million of our brothers and sisters have lost lives to this preventable outbreak,” he said. “We need to really take that seriously and do our part.”

Taneja said in the upcoming weeks, the county plans to focus on equitable vaccine allocations.

He said the county will allocate 25% of vaccines to the more vulnerable communities in Tarrant County identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index.

The CDC social vulnerability index ranks vulnerable communities with social factors such as socioeconomic status, housing and access to transportation.

The 90 days local disaster extension also includes the mask mandate for local businesses or when performing an activity that involves close contact to co-workers or the public, according to an executive order by Tarrant County judge Glen Whitley.

It was met with opposition from some residents.

One resident suggested extending the declaration for 30 days and then reconsider at that point if necessary.

Another resident said the mask mandate should be lifted, and forcing it on the people is unconstitutional.

The county’s mask mandate is limited to local businesses while the statewide individual mask mandate issued by Gov. Greg Abbott is still in place since July and will remain in effect until it’s changed or ended by the governor.

Abbott’s statewide mask mandate supersedes the county’s mandates in all cases, Whitley said.

