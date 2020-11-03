Tarrant County Democratic Party hosts virtual watch party

Marco Rosas, executive director for the Tarrant County Democratic Party, sat behind a desk full of papers with his phone in hand as multiple notifications went off.
It was a typical Election Day for him.
The Tarrant County Democratic Party hosted a virtual watch party Nov. 3 for the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The virtual event began at 6 p.m. and featured keynote speakers including various Democratic candidates, elected officials at the local level and members of local political organizations.
The keynote speakers analyzed nationwide data and local data in Tarrant County as results began releasing over time.
The event also featured entertainment, games, giveaways, and prerecorded videos from various 2020 Democratic local candidates.
“Hear from our Democratic candidates and celebrate turning Tarrant County blue,” an event listing stated on its website.
The Tarrant County Democratic Party opted out of an in-person watch party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosas said. Even if they wanted to do an in-person event, it wouldn’t be feasible to find a venue big enough for social distancing guidelines.
Rosas said they had around 500 people attend their watch party in the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State.
“To be able to find a socially distanced venue for 500 people was going to be pretty much nonexistent,” Rosas said.
Though this election watch party was virtual, Rosas said there were still a lot of moving parts. In an in-person event, the Tarrant County Democrats usually have an agenda planned out with speakers presenting at specific times.
They had to plan with more detail for a virtual setting in order for things to run technically smoother, he said.
Guest speaker Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, said Texas was a battleground state when it came to the presidency. However, he wants Democrats to win and ultimately turn the state blue.
“This has been a long dry spell that I didn’t know whether I was gonna get to see the oasis within my lifetime,” Hinojosa said.
Hinojosa said the Democratic voter turnout has been surprising, and it shows that the people of Tarrant County want legislators that will represent and fight for their values.
Whether Texas turns blue or not, Hinojosa said he’s ready for the next fight in the 2022 midterm elections.
Guest speaker Glen Maxey, primary director for the Texas Democratic Party, said he was looking forward to election night. Democrats in Tarrant County have really come out to the polls, and he hopes Tarrant will no longer be one of the most populated counties remaining red.
Allison Campolo, president of Tarrant Together, said Election Day has seen a good voter turnout for Democrats in Tarrant County. The county already saw historic early voter turnout as well as a high number of mail-in ballots mailed.
As the night progressed and results began to come in, Rosas said it felt “pretty damn good” to see Texas blue on and off on CNN’s interactive map of presidential results. Not only have Tarrant County Democrats been working hard during this election, but that momentum can be seen throughout the entire state, he said.
“We’re really hoping that this evening, we’ll see the fruits of our labor,” Rosas said.
