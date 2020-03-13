Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley declared a local state of disaster for the county and announced its second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus at a news conference Friday.

Tarrant County Public Health announced the county’s third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a news release later that afternoon.

The local state of disaster, effective immediately, will continue for a period of no more than seven days since its declaration unless continued or renewed by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, according to the emergency declaration signed by Whitley.

The decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19, a pandemic Wednesday and Dallas County declared its own local state of disaster Thursday.

The Tarrant County declaration states a public health emergency and activates the Tarrant County Emergency Plan in accordance with the Texas Government Code section 418.018(b).

“The continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of Tarrant County,” according to the declaration.

Whitley announced the county's second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus at the news conference. Following the conference, a Tarrant County news release announced a third.

The first case is of an individual who traveled to a conference in Kentucky in late February, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The Tarrant County Public Health department’s lab identified the case as part of its recently expanded testing.

The second case is of an individual who traveled overseas and tested positive in the department’s lab Friday, said Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director.

The third case is of an individual who is a contact of a Collin County case. According to the Tarrant County news release, the third case indicates limited local transmission in the Metroplex.

COVID-19 is now present in over 100 countries and has shown that it’s capable of spreading quickly, said Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County Public Health medical director.

“The reasons for the measures that we are instituting today are that we don’t have any treatment,” she said. “We don’t have any medicines for this virus yet; they’re in development.”

The measures used to try to control the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses at the moment include cough hygiene, such as coughing into your sleeve or covering a cough, washing of the hands and staying at home, Colquitt said.

Tarrant County recommends the cancellation of events of any size in which people will be in close contact. If bringing people together cannot be avoided, the county recommends people review social distancing and health guidelines.

Social distancing includes maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet away, Taneja said.

“Anybody who’s holding an event of over 250 individuals needs to cancel that effective today,” Taneja said. “Any events under 250, we strongly encourage that you make a judicious decision whatever is good for your event and your community.”

Tarrant County also recommends that its schools extend spring break by 14 days, Taneja said.

“We’re expecting a lot of families who have been traveling either in the United States or overseas to return to our community,” he said. “And we want them to stay isolated at home and go through this incubation period.”

The Tarrant County Public Health department’s lab can now test for the coronavirus The department has received 800 test kits from the CDC, and it is expected that by next week, the lab can process 50 to 100 tests per day from those recommended for testing.

Recommendations for senior living or assisted facilities include the restriction of visitations and canceling social events held within the facilities, Taneja said. People at higher risk, which includes people over 60, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women, should avoid all large gatherings.

For those who are sick, Taneja said individuals should not go out in public and call the doctor’s office before heading in.

“We’re still at the peak of our flu season,” he said. “So if you’re experiencing flu-like symptoms, don’t jump to the conclusion that you have COVID-19.”

Taneja said these measures were expected and necessary to protect the health of the Tarrant County community.

“We’ve dealt with many scenarios - West Nile, Zika [viruses] - this is no different,” he said. “It’s another disease, we will fight it off. All I’m asking is your cooperation and understanding.”

@rocio_mhdz

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu