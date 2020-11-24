Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to extend local disaster declaration, mask mandate

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster, which allows the mask mandate.
The ordinance went into effect June 25 and its expiration has been extended from Nov. 30 to Feb. 28.
Employees and visitors are required to wear masks in businesses including restaurants, County Judge Glen Whitley said in a June 25 press conference. Failure to do so may result in a fine not exceeding $1,000 for each violation, according to the order.
As of Tuesday, Tarrant County reported 94,687 total COVID-19 cases and 835 deaths. Arlington has reported 16,171 cases and 149 deaths.
In October, Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on businesses in areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped. He announced that bars could open if the hospital region’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate was below 15%.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the region containing the Metroplex has 14.35% hospitalizations, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
With positive cases and hospitalizations rising, extended mediation efforts have shown to slow the spread, said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County public health director.
“People really need to take this seriously, and one of the best things they can do is wear a mask everywhere,” Taneja said. “When you’re around people outside of your immediate household, wear a mask.”
