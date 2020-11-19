The Tarrant Area Food Bank will host a Mega Mobile Market, giving out produce, meats, dairy, and other groceries to families at AT&T Stadium on Friday.
The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cowboys Silver Lot 4 parking lot on AT&T Way in Arlington.
Families qualify for a donation by currently receiving government assistance from programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Social Security, being eligible based on income guidelines laid out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or experiencing an expressed crisis.
An expressed crisis could include a fire, flat tire, paying for medical expenses or a child needing new glasses. COVID-19 may be a crisis for some if it has affected their household income, according to the website.
The food bank recommends arriving early as lines form quickly, and no registration is necessary. Families will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Tarrant Area Food Bank will also distribute meals Dec. 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and Dec. 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Both of these holiday distributions will require registration.
Further information can be found here.
