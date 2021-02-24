Tarrant Area Food Bank to host distribution events for those left food insecure after winter storm

Following last week’s winter storm, Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold mass distribution events Thursday and Friday to provide food for the community.
While most residents in Tarrant County have power, some families may still be experiencing a food crisis because of a loss of work, unexpected expenses or a lack of resources.
Thursday’s distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Parking Lot M, near the corner of AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway.
Friday’s distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. This is a weekly distribution event.
About 5,000 families are expected to attend Thursday’s event, said Dylan Solis, marketing and communications coordinator.
Recent distribution events at Herman Clark Stadium have had more than 3,000 families attend, he said.
“Ever since the winter storm happened last week, we’ve definitely seen a resounding response from families who are looking to obtain food assistance,” he said.
These events are open to the public and for anyone in need of food.
A box of produce, a gallon of milk or two and nonperishable items will be available, Solis said. Bottled water will likely not be distributed at the Thursday event.
Thursday’s event is a partnership with the Texas Rangers and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.
More distribution events are expected to continue in the following weeks. The Tarrant Area Food Bank is also seeking volunteers to assist with registration, traffic control and food distribution.
