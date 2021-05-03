Tarrant Area Food Bank to hold Meals for Moms event at AT&T Stadium

Pallets loaded with boxes of food sit during a Mega Mobile Market hosted by the Tarrant Area Food Bank on Nov. 20 outside AT&T Stadium. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has seen demand for food increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold a food distribution event at AT&T Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Tuesday.  

Dylan Solis, Tarrant Area Food Bank marketing and communications coordinator, said the event is part of the food bank’s second annual Meals for Moms campaign. The campaign aims to help local mothers acquire food before Mother’s Day, but anyone who needs food is welcome at the event, he said. 

Tarrant Area Food Bank will provide each family with about 85 to 100 pounds of food, including a variety of protein, produce, shelf-stable foods and dairy products. Solis said the food bank is prepared to feed around 2,000 families at the event. 

Attendees should enter Lot 4 and will be directed to a waiting line. Once they reach the food distribution area, volunteers and members of the Army National Guard will load the food directly into their vehicles. Solis said the food bank has not relaxed its COVID-19 protocols, and volunteers will wear masks at the event.  

