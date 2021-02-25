Tarrant Area Food Bank held a mass distribution event at Globe Life Field on Thursday to assist residents affected by last week’s winter weather.
Julie Butner, president and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the event was held to quickly get food into the community. She said people were not only without electricity and water, but many were unable to work and therefore were not paid.
The event was one of several hosted by Tarrant Area Food Bank since Feb. 18, Butner said.
Roughly 40 Tarrant Area Food Bank employees were joined by 100 volunteers from Arlington and Fort Worth, as well as 34 members of the National Guard.
“We need a lot of people to help move this food and move these cars through the line,” Butner said.
Dylan Solis, Tarrant Area Food Bank marketing and communications coordinator, said that by the end of the event the organization had supplied 2,330 families with about 186,400 pounds of food.
Each family received about 80 pounds of food, and Butner said the food provided included items like spaghetti, canned food, fresh milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt and fresh produce from the Texas Department of Agriculture. Some of the items were provided from local farmers who are not able to sell their products because of COVID-19.
Many farmers have excess produce because of a lack of demand after restaurants, schools and other large customers either shut down or slowed operations during the pandemic.
Fort Worth resident Cindy Jones was one of the thousands of people who took advantage of the event. She said she broke her wrist after slipping on ice at her workplace last week, and the food provided from Tarrant Area Food Bank will help feed her family while she recovers.
She said the event will help feed her teenage son and keep things as normal as possible during a difficult time.
“It’s amazing because it means that I can feed him, and I know that he’s not going to go hungry,” Jones said. “He can concentrate on school and do what he needs to do and not worry about where his next meal is coming from.”
Arlington resident Brandon Sims said he heard about the event from the city’s website and brought three friends to volunteer. He said the event aligned with his principles and values, and he wanted to lend a helping hand.
He said people who are hesitant to accept assistance should consider the well-being of their families and themselves. Organizations like Tarrant Area Food Bank are committed to serve and give resources to the community, but they must first have people to serve, he said.
Another volunteer, Arlington resident Jacklyn Pinke-Brittain, said she thought the event was a success. She said that many people left the event happy and that it was rewarding to be able to help people in their time of need.
“Some people will have extra tonight because of the generosity of others,” Pinke-Brittain said.
Tarrant Area Food Bank will have their weekly market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Friday at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. People who may need additional food assistance can find more information at the Tarrant Area Food Bank website.
