Tarrant Area Food Bank faces food shortage amid inflation and high demand

Fort Worth resident Jaclyn Matlock drove one of the hundreds of cars lined up Friday at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Texas, to pick up food from the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Matlock, who lost her home and food stamps, said this is the second time she has visited the bank’s mobile distribution event. She now lives in temporary housing with her husband and two children.
The Tarrant Area Food Bank faces funding shortages to support its mobile distributions and over 400 agency partners, according to its press release. To meet the rising demand, it purchases food using unbudgeted funds.
The food bank is the primary source of donated food for hunger-relief charities and feeding programs serving Tarrant County and 12 surrounding counties.
Stephen Raeside, the food bank’s chief development and external affairs officer, said the last three quarters the food bank budgeted $1.4 million to buy food to fill the shelter. Normally, it relies on donations from its distributors, but due to the growing need, it spent $5.1 million on food.
“We have two problems,” Raeside said. “Insufficient volunteers and insufficient food resulting in us purchasing far more food than we used to.”
The summer sees a hunger increase in children due to a lack of school-funded meal programs, according to Tarrant Area Food Bank’s press release. Grocery prices are near 12% over the previous year, and 33% of working-class family households are disproportionately affected by food prices.
The food bank had to cut back on how much food they distribute to families, Raeside said. In the past, the mobile distributions gave 100 pounds of food per family and now that number decreased to 60 pounds.
Prior to the pandemic, the food bank distributed 600,000 meals a week, he said. The number increased to a million meals per week March 2020, which sustained until the beginning of this year.
Now the food bank distributes 900,000 meals a week.
Families benefited from the Child Tax Credit stimulus from the Biden administration, which was expanded in 2021 via the American Rescue Plan. The deadline to apply for the credit was Nov. 15, according to the White House website.
The Child Tax Credit is a fully refundable tax credit for families with qualifying children, according to the IRS website. The Biden administration increased the monthly tax credit for children ages 6 to seventeen to $3,000 and children under 6 to $3,600 per child.
The program’s deadline passing and inflation rising is a combination that has increased the demand for food, Raeside said.
Michael Polydoroff, the food bank’s marketing and communications director, said in a text it has over 19,000 volunteers, but the heat has caused the number to decrease. On average, 75 usually volunteer at the mobile food events, but this summer only saw about 50 volunteers participate in the events.
In Haltom City, trunks lined beside the coliseum as volunteers in red vests unloaded food, water and other supplies.
Volunteers dressed in fluorescent yellow loaded trunks in an assembly line with boxes, bags and milk gallons. The residents’ cars sported pink dots in the top left corner of their windshields.
Cecilia Long, Tarrant Area Food Bank volunteer coordinator, said the Haltom City location sees about 1,500 families. The pink dots represent how many families each car is picking up food for.
“Not everybody who's in the car is picking up [food] for just themselves,” Long said. “Sometimes they pick up for their neighbors or somebody they know that needs food.”
John Curran, another volunteer, said the food shortage has affected people he has encountered in his daily life. Curran works at the food bank twice a week sorting through donations from food distributors.
Curran rents out one of his cars, and the other week he came across a woman that wanted to rent his car for the weekend. She was a single mother of two children and working through school to become a registered nurse.
That woman could not pay him $20, the rental fee, so Curran decided to help her in any way he could. He informed the woman that he volunteers at the local food bank and asked if he could get food for her.
When she received her items, Curran said she spread her food out to about five single moms and families in her apartment complex.
“We’re all in this together, and we got to help each other out,” he said. “That’s what I believe firmly.”
