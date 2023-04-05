 Skip to main content
Take Back the Night educates students on sexual assault, relationship violence prevention

Mireya Contreras, Cultural Engagement and Social Change coordinator of retention, laughs  during Take Back the Night on April 5 in Brazos Park. Contreras helped table for the Women in Leadership and Men of Distinction programs.

Students gathered Wednesday at Brazos Park to educate themselves on relationship violence and sexual assault prevention at the Take Back the Night event.

The event is one of the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program’s signature events to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month, said Jessica Sanchez, Student Advocacy Services director. The goal of the event is for every student to feel like they are included in the movement and to encourage college campuses to collaborate to end sexual violence.

Attendees go from table to table during Take Back the Night on April 5 in Brazos Park. The event was organized by the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program.

RVSP is committed to creating a safe environment and provides programs and services that help students and staff build healthy relationships, according to their website. It focuses on preventing violence and supporting those affected by abuse.

Social work senior Bailey Weiss said the program is important because students need a place where people can advocate for them, listen to their stories and believe in them.

Accounting sophomore Jennifer Gfrerer celebrates after punching through a plastic board during Take Back the Night on April 5 in Brazos Park. Gfrerer said she came to the event for the free things being given out.

Weiss said it feels “empowering” to have a resource like RVSP at UTA. She said she believes this should be the standard for all college campuses.

Kendra Zellan, Student Advocacy Services assistant director, said other colleges that host Take Back the Night usually do it as a rally or march, but RVSP decided to adapt the event to make it a resource fair.

Cedar Hill resident Mary Sotelo, right, kicks Grand Prairie resident Gerardo Vasquez during Take Back the Night on April 5 in Brazos Park. Sotelo and Vasquez are both coaches at Arlington Fight Club and demonstrated Muay Thai moves.

Students who may not have received this education about sexual violence before college can learn how to maintain healthy relationships and appropriately navigate physical intimacy through the event and RVSP, Zellan said.

Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301 Ransom Hall. The office accepts walk-ins and also meets virtually. Contact information is available on their website.

