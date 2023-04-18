Take a book, leave a book at English Department's Book Swap

The picnic tables outside Carlisle Hall will turn into a place to exchange free books, recommendations and ideas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
During the Book Swap event, participants can swap books with others and take home free books, even if they don’t bring one to exchange. They can engage in conversation with each other and with faculty from the English Department, said Kathryn Warren, English Department director of Undergraduate Studies and distinguished senior lecturer. Warren co-organized the event with Gyde Martin, distinguished senior lecturer.
“There’s a formal aspect to classroom instruction that doesn’t always allow for the kind of excitement and giddiness that people experience when they talk about books they love, so that’s the idea behind [the event],” Warren said.
Aside from books from attendees, books collected by Warren and Martin will be available, all arranged by genres on the tables. The books come from their colleagues, friends and some of her neighbors donate, too, Warren said.
This is the second Book Swap event, and it is a long time coming, Warren said. She started organizing it during fall 2019, but the pandemic got in the way.
The event is a couple of days before Earth Day, so in the spirit of the holiday, it invites participants to “reduce, reuse and recycle,” according to UTA’s website.
Warren said she likes secondhand items because they are cheaper and more accessible. They also allow her to share what she’s ready to get rid of.
“I think in another life, I would be a used bookstore owner,” she said. “I just love the idea of getting all these treasures and then passing them on to people who will be excited about them.”
Book Swap is not just for the English department, but for lovers of reading across every department on campus, English junior Rebekah Sommers said.
“People don't need to be scared to go, they can just go and join a conversation about what reading does for people,” Sommers said.
Sommers attended the Book Swap last year and took home 11 books. She still hasn’t finished reading all of them and said the recommendations she got worked out for her.
She will be back this year and has her eyes set on a copy of Jane Eyre, she said.
Keith Sherwood, employer outreach specialist supervisor, saw the event by chance last year. He saw the organizers unpacking the books, decided to help, and ended up staying more than an hour to chat.
“One of the things that really took me aback was how nice everyone was,” Sherwood said. “It almost had – even though it was outside – a coffee shop vibe, because everybody was talking about books and there was a love of literature and being able to share that with other people.”
He encourages attendees to plan ahead and bring books, as he didn’t have one to leave last year. Giving books can help the next person, he said.
“This is a great place to either get in at the ground floor or even for those that are more experienced, find the next challenge,” he said.
@salabit_sam
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.