The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S. after almost 50 years.
The decision, which aligned with a leaked draft opinion published by Politico in early May, now gives power to the states on whether people can get access to an abortion.
“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the ruling says.
Following the decision, 21 states — including Texas — will either totally prohibit or impose a gestational limit, nine states will remain uncertain depending on new laws or changes in party control, and 20 states in addition to the District of Columbia will protect or expand access to abortion, according to The New York Times tracker.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said it’s extremely rare for the Supreme Court to cut back on a right it created. While Obergefell v. Hodges, which guaranteed the right to marriage to same-sex couples, was the last time the court handed down such a blockbuster decision, it was to create rights instead of cutting them back.
“I don’t think you’d find one within the last half a century,” Marshall said.
Women in states such as Texas, Missouri, Louisiana and Oklahoma will be going out of state to get an abortion, Marshall predicted, which may create interstate commerce lawsuits. On the contrary, states like Colorado, Minnesota, New York and California may provide state funds for pregnant people to fly to those states and get a medical abortion, he said.
Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1280, known as the Human Life Protection Act of 2021, into law. The act would effectively outlaw abortions in Texas almost immediately once the Supreme Court finalizes the judgment on the overturn.
There is no exception for women at risk of suicide, self-harm or those who get pregnant due to rape or incest or in the case of severe or potentially lethal fetal abnormalities, according to the bill.
Women who face death or a “substantial impairment of a major bodily function” if an abortion is not performed are an exception from the measure.
Pro-Life Mavericks president Marysol Esparza said she was excited about the legal opinion draft on Roe v. Wade that leaked in May. While it wasn’t official, she was optimistic the decision will be similar to what was released and that people were ready for a post-Roe world.
Regarding today’s decision, it’s a glorious victory for the pro-life movement, Esparza said.
“We are truly the pro-life generation,” she said.
The 6-3 ruling came in the case involving a 15-week ban in Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The case concerned a law enacted in 2018 that banned abortions if “the probable gestational age of the unborn human” was determined to be more than 15 weeks.
The case was delivered to the Supreme Court after multiple discourses within the state, the Federal District Court in Mississippi and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
More than upholding the Mississippi law, the Supreme Court outright overruled Roe v. Wade.
It was surprising to see the court went beyond the facts and the dispute in the Mississippi case because, while it occasionally happens, the Supreme Court doesn’t tend to go beyond the specifics of the dispute, Marshall said.
Ebonee Taylor, Progressive Student Union officer, said while she wasn’t surprised by today’s decision due to the leaked opinion, it’s still traumatizing to witness, as it was a violation of all women, especially those in the South, because it was already difficult to have safe and accessible health care.
Taylor fears that the women who will come after her will no longer have the protection of accessible health care and will put their lives in danger, she said.
“Pregnancy is a beautiful time, but it also can be very traumatizing for women who experience sexual assault or incest,” she said. “So, my first reaction was despair because abortion is now illegal, and it’s forcing women to be in a position where they no longer feel protected.”
Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973. The Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant person’s liberty to terminate their pregnancy.
When Roe v. Wade was first ruled in 1973, the decision to govern abortion regulation was based on the trimesters of pregnancy. During the first trimester, it allowed almost no regulations. During the second trimester, it allowed some regulations to protect women’s health. In the third trimester, it allowed states to restrict abortions to protect the life and health of the mother.
Prior to the ruling, an estimated 200,000 to 1.2 million people sought illegal abortions each year between the ’50s and ’60s, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights.
The court eliminated the framework in 1992 during the Planned Parenthood v. Casey case. However, it promised to keep Roe v. Wade’s “essential holding” — people have to right to choose to have an abortion before fetal viability.
