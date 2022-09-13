Super Service Saturday: Students connect with community

Hundreds of students volunteered for community service projects with local organizations across Arlington on Sept. 10 during the Super Service Saturday event.
The event, co-hosted by The Big Event and UTA Volunteers, is one of the final activities of Maverick Stampede, a series of programs aiming to integrate new and returning students into the university. Super Service Saturday is a long-running tradition where students volunteer at local project sites.
UTA Volunteers President Amber Waldron said the university partners with multiple agencies for the event, and students can volunteer at different sites.
This year, UTA had 16 different sites and anticipated over 200 volunteers and organizations, such as Mission Arlington, to join the event.
“The purpose of the event is to get students to come for a day of service and also to learn more about the service that they’re doing,” Waldron said. “Because I know that often people can just go serve and not really understand the meaning behind it, but I think with Super Service, we really learn like, the intentions behind our service.”
Emily Ford, graduate student assistant for Student Activities, said it’s a great day for students to connect with the community and give back.
The tradition of Super Service Saturday started with smaller events in the early ’00s called “Mavericks on a Mission,” which centered around volunteering at Mission Arlington before evolving to working with various institutions.
Ford said being part of Maverick Stampede is a great way for incoming students to get more involved in the Arlington community, and she hopes students learn more about organizations they want to keep supporting through volunteering at Super Service Saturday.
Waldron said she hopes the event allows students to make friends with like-minded folks and those willing to give back to the community.
Ford said she hopes the event boosts the morale of students and a sense of belonging at the university.
“I really want people to be excited to get involved and know that UTA is a place where they can have an impact on the community and that they belong here,” she said. “This is a place where you can help others, and they can help you.”
From clearing out grass at the Community Garden on Summit Avenue to distributing medical technology for people with disabilities at Mission Arlington, this year’s Super Service Saturday had a wide array of ways for student volunteers to contribute to the community.
Canes, foot casts and power walkers were scattered about in piles by the Mission Arlington delivery trucks. Hoang Long, computer science freshman and member of Freshman Leaders on Campus, volunteered his time at Mission Arlington alongside other students to unpack and clean medical equipment for those in need.
Long said he heard about the event through his student advisers.
“It’s a fun way to get involved with the community and show my Maverick Pride,” he said.
Down at the garden, Shibani Prasath, computer science graduate student and EXCEL Campus Activities member, spent her morning cleaning out Bermuda grass from the garden plots. Prasath said it was a good workout since there was a lot of walking.
“This is a good way to know more people, get involved with the campus activities and look around the campus,” Prasath said.
On the second floor of the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in downtown Arlington, Maria Calzada, psychology freshman and member of TRiO Student Support Services and UTA Volunteers, helped wipe down tables, chairs and bookshelves. She said she’s been volunteering for community service since high school.
“I kind of want to continue this because serving the community is something that you do your entire life, not just throughout high school years,” Calzada said.
She said she’s found new friends through Super Service Saturday, either from within her major or from different majors as well.
“As a new student, especially if you’re from a different place, you don’t really know a lot of people,” Calzada said, “And through volunteering, not only do you get to talk to the local community, but you also get to meet people from the school so that we can build more connections and just get to know people.”
@andrea_cgr03 @ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.