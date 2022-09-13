Super Service Saturday: Students connect with community

Computer engineering junior Roberto Azahar, right, shovels dirt into a wheelbarrow during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at the Community Garden. Azahar volunteered with the Climbing Mavericks to plow the plots. 

Hundreds of students volunteered for community service projects with local organizations across Arlington on Sept. 10 during the Super Service Saturday event. 

The event, co-hosted by The Big Event and UTA Volunteers, is one of the final activities of Maverick Stampede, a series of programs aiming to integrate new and returning students into the university. Super Service Saturday is a long-running tradition where students volunteer at local project sites. 

Computer science sophomore Asmin Tothula, right, and English sophomore Genesis Indira wipe down bookshelves during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at George W. Hawkes Downtown Library. Indira said that it’s nice to help people and know that people are benefiting from the services volunteering provides.

UTA Volunteers President Amber Waldron said the university partners with multiple agencies for the event, and students can volunteer at different sites.

This year, UTA had 16 different sites and anticipated over 200 volunteers and organizations, such as Mission Arlington, to join the event. 

“The purpose of the event is to get students to come for a day of service and also to learn more about the service that they’re doing,” Waldron said. “Because I know that often people can just go serve and not really understand the meaning behind it, but I think with Super Service, we really learn like, the intentions behind our service.” 

Jordon Drumgoole, sustainable urban design freshman, right, and English sophomore Jordan Booth organize donated items during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at Mission Arlington. Booth said volunteering helped him acclimate to the campus as a transfer student while also helping the community. 

Emily Ford, graduate student assistant for Student Activities, said it’s a great day for students to connect with the community and give back. 

The tradition of Super Service Saturday started with smaller events in the early ’00s called “Mavericks on a Mission,” which centered around volunteering at Mission Arlington before evolving to working with various institutions. 

Ford said being part of Maverick Stampede is a great way for incoming students to get more involved in the Arlington community, and she hopes students learn more about organizations they want to keep supporting through volunteering at Super Service Saturday. 

Accounting sophomore Zaina Taher wipes down crutches during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at Mission Arlington. Taher’s group helped clean and organize medical technology.

Waldron said she hopes the event allows students to make friends with like-minded folks and those willing to give back to the community. 

Ford said she hopes the event boosts the morale of students and a sense of belonging at the university. 

“I really want people to be excited to get involved and know that UTA is a place where they can have an impact on the community and that they belong here,” she said. “This is a place where you can help others, and they can help you.” 

Clean medical equipment sits during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at Mission Arlington. Ten volunteer groups aided Mission Arlington.

From clearing out grass at the Community Garden on Summit Avenue to distributing medical technology for people with disabilities at Mission Arlington, this year’s Super Service Saturday had a wide array of ways for student volunteers to contribute to the community. 

Canes, foot casts and power walkers were scattered about in piles by the Mission Arlington delivery trucks. Hoang Long, computer science freshman and member of Freshman Leaders on Campus, volunteered his time at Mission Arlington alongside other students to unpack and clean medical equipment for those in need. 

Long said he heard about the event through his student advisers. 

“It’s a fun way to get involved with the community and show my Maverick Pride,” he said.  

Shibani Prasath, computer science graduate student, replaces dirt during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at the Community Garden. Prasath joined her friend in volunteering to gain new experiences and new friends.

Down at the garden, Shibani Prasath, computer science graduate student and EXCEL Campus Activities member, spent her morning cleaning out Bermuda grass from the garden plots. Prasath said it was a good workout since there was a lot of walking.  

“This is a good way to know more people, get involved with the campus activities and look around the campus,” Prasath said. 

On the second floor of the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in downtown Arlington, Maria Calzada, psychology freshman and member of TRiO Student Support Services and UTA Volunteers, helped wipe down tables, chairs and bookshelves. She said she’s been volunteering for community service since high school.  

Juan Hernandez, criminology and criminal justice senior, left, and mechanical engineering sophomore Matthew Slovak wipe down dental equipment during Super Service Saturday on Sept. 10 at Mission Arlington. The dental clinic was established in 1993 and offers exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and denture care. 

“I kind of want to continue this because serving the community is something that you do your entire life, not just throughout high school years,” Calzada said. 

She said she’s found new friends through Super Service Saturday, either from within her major or from different majors as well. 

“As a new student, especially if you’re from a different place, you don’t really know a lot of people,” Calzada said, “And through volunteering, not only do you get to talk to the local community, but you also get to meet people from the school so that we can build more connections and just get to know people.”

