Sunscreen tips for a safe summer

Summer officially starts Wednesday, and as many go out and enjoy the warm temperatures, it’s important they understand sunscreen and how to use it.
Alexander Berlin, DFW Skin Surgery Center dermatologist, said about 90% of skin cancer is caused by the sun. If people are exposed to the sun for more than 15 minutes, sunscreen needs to be applied, preferably a minimum of SPF 30.
“The brand is not critical,” Berlin said. “The SPF number is what’s important.”
Sun rays produce UVA and UVB light, both of which can cause skin cancer, Berlin said. UVA light causes premature aging and UVB light is responsible for sunburns.
Physical and chemical blocks are the two primary types of sunscreens, he said. Physical blocks lie on the skin’s surface and reflect UV light away from the skin. Chemical blocks are absorbed into the skin. As the UV light penetrates the skin, the block absorbs the UV light.
Chemical blocks must be applied to the skin 20-30 minutes before sun exposure for the best protection. Both types of sunscreens need to be reapplied every hour and a half and sooner when sweating or swimming.
Sunscreens that have both present are more effective, Berlin said.
Most people do not apply the directed amount of sunscreen, he said. The reality is that most people do not receive the SPF number protection that is on the sunscreen label, so it is recommended to apply a higher ammount to increase protection.
Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the UV index is in the extreme range, reaching upward of 11 this week. For those seeking vitamin D, going outside in the current conditions is not recommended. People can seek the vitamin through food and supplements, minimizing exposure to the sun.
@GraceLauderdale
