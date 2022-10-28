Sunny skies and autumn weather to follow weekend rain
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex can expect fall weather over the next week with mostly sunny days.

Friday's rain will hang over the area into Saturday morning, and cooler temperatures will linger through the weekend, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Next week's temperatures are expected to have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, Fano said.

Fano said it will be cool in the mornings, so people should bring jackets, but temperatures will warm up in the afternoons.

@RichG8rich

richard.goodrich2@mavs.uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments