Sunny skies and autumn weather to follow weekend rain

The Metroplex can expect fall weather over the next week with mostly sunny days.
Friday's rain will hang over the area into Saturday morning, and cooler temperatures will linger through the weekend, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Next week's temperatures are expected to have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, Fano said.
Fano said it will be cool in the mornings, so people should bring jackets, but temperatures will warm up in the afternoons.
