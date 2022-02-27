Sunny, clear skies and low chances of weekend rain expected this week

Arlington is expected to see mostly sunny and clear skies throughout the week with low chances of rain.   

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Monday, low 70s Tuesday and range in the mid 70s for the rest of the week, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist. 

“Chances of rain are going to be basically zero throughout the week,” she said. “But we will have some low rain chances return next weekend.”

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 76 and have a 20% chance of thunderstorms and rain. 

People can pack a light jacket in the morning and dress how they would for afternoon spring weather, Barnes said. 

