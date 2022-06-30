Sunny and hot conditions to continue through this week
File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio

The Metroplex can expect more hot weather into the weekend and next week, with chances of rain Saturday.

The area will stay in the mid-90s over the weekend and get hotter starting Monday, said Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Gordon said Saturday will have rain chances of up to 40%.

Gordon suggests people stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if they are spending time outdoors.

