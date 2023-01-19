Summit brings student organizations officers together for networking, sharing experiences

Officers from student organizations gathered Thursday in the Rio Grande Ballroom to network with each other at the third annual Student Organization Summit.
The event, hosted by Student Organizations and the Follett Student Leadership Center, invites organization officers to connect and learn about leadership skills and campus resources, said Julia Cornish, assistant director for Student Organizations.
Cornish said they’ve hosted the summit every spring since 2021, and this is the second time it’s been held in person.
“Anytime our office hosts an event like this, the ultimate goal is just reminding them that our office is here and that we exist to support them,” she said.
The summit consisted of the invited student organization officers introducing themselves, a presentation reviewing updates and reminders concerning student organizations. There were also a keynote on leadership from Kelsey Bratcher, associate director for Follett Student Leadership Center, and some roundtable discussion between the officers, which left the opportunity for them to network with one another.
Bratcher said she was asked to be a speaker to help motivate the organization members in attendance and to provide opportunities to connect and utilize the Follett Student Leadership Center.
“I love being able to support students and just share the different resources and opportunities that are here at their fingertips,” Bratcher said, “They just need to know about what resources, what people are here to support them and then hopefully be encouraged and to have a way to connect with them.”
The roundtable discussions were divided into topics about skills for organization leaders including recruitment and retention, delegation, motivating members and fundraising, Cornish said.
Exercise science junior Caterra Borsay, who is the Rebels stomp and shake team founder and president, said she attended to learn more about retention and hoped to gain more insight from other organizations at the summit.
She said she transferred to UTA from Southern University, which had its own stomp and shake cheerleader team that she couldn’t try out when she was there. Because of that, Borsay said she tried to implement it at UTA.
“I plan on learning how to open myself up to collaborating with other orgs,” she said. “I'm cool with communicating among my members because those are people that I'm comfortable with, but since UTA is kind of a large, broad campus with its organizations, it kind of makes me nervous to speak and collaborate with other orgs because I don't know the steps.”
Hanumath Ponnaluri, Engineering Student Council president and computer science junior, said he thought it was just going to be a three-hour seminar and didn’t know about the networking aspect of the summit. However, he found the event useful.
“I liked the networking aspect of it,” Ponnaluri said, “We learned a lot about marketing and event planning.”
Cornish said she wants the summit participants to walk away having the skills they need while feeling more confident and that they’re not alone.
“Hopefully, they leave a little bit inspired and leave with some fresh new ideas,” she said.
