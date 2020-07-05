The Metroplex can expect less humid temperatures and more summertime heat and dry weather this week.
“We will start to see temperatures even reaching triple digits,” said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The week will start off with a 40% chance of rain on Monday and cooler temperatures around 90 degrees, Barnes said.
Tuesday will be warm with a 30% chance of rain and Wednesday conditions will be dry as rain and storm chances leave the area.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 100 and 102 degrees.
“Wear light-colored clothing, light clothing in general that’s just lightweight and easy to breathe,” Barnes said. “Definitely limit time spent outdoors towards the end of the week and into next weekend, and just take frequent breaks if you are outside.”
