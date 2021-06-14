Summer heat wave expected to hit the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex can anticipate a heat wave throughout the week.
Residents can expect a quiet week, said Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“The biggest thing is gonna be, of course, the summer heat that's definitely arrived. Heat index values possibly will be around the 100s,” said Gordon.
On Monday, the Metroplex experienced a heat index value of around 112 with temperatures near 98 throughout the day. Tuesday is expected to see a heat index value around 101 with temperatures near 97.
Wednesday is predicted to have temperatures around 96 and a heat index value around 100. Thursday and Friday could experience temperatures around 96 with a heat index also around 100.
During the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop to around the mid-70s in the evenings.
Gordon recommends wearing light-colored clothing, staying hydrated and making sure not to leave any people or pets alone in vehicles.
