Summer 2023 parking updates and information

Summer 2023 faculty and student parking permits are available and can be purchased through the Mav Park website. These permits are less expensive than during the fall and spring semesters.
Todd Smith, assistant director for parking and transportation, said in an email that lots F10 and 49 will have ongoing construction throughout the summer. Updates on other changes can be found on Parking and Transportation’s website and Twitter.
According to the website, the Via ride service will be extended to August 2023, continuing to offer free and paid rides to students and faculty. To request free rides, download the Via app, sign up with your school email and select the AV pick-up option.
Students can take advantage of unlimited free rides, while faculty and staff rides are typically $3-5. However, for a limited time, UTA employees can login to the Via app with their school email and request free rides through campus or downtown, according to the website.
The MavMover shuttle bus runs the extended red route Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer, Smith said. These rides are free to students and arrival times can be tracked using the Doublemap app. Information on the route and destinations can be found on the website.
The buses will also continue to run the green shopping route, operating Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., it’ll take passengers from the University Center to Walmart.
The late night security escort service operates from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week to provide safe rides to the UTA community. These rides are free to students and can be requested through the Transloc app. Though the stops are similar for the school year and summer, Smith recommends verifying in the app first.
