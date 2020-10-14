As the world shifts to a new normal, many students are still interested in studying abroad despite the pandemic.
The Study Abroad office launched a new initiative this fall, the Study Abroad Success Series, to prepare students for interactions with the world around them.
Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson said the office helps students throughout their study abroad experiences including before, during and after. Most of the office’s normal day-to-day operations haven’t changed since the pandemic hit.
The office continues to explore alternative ways to provide global engagement opportunities since summer and fall operations were canceled, Anderson said.
“[We are] really trying to find those ways that students can still gain those experiences that they would gain through a study abroad program,” Anderson said.
The sessions include practical lessons on budgeting, leadership skills and virtual tours.
The Study Abroad office has conducted three of six virtual sessions: “Exploration Preparation,” “Bridging Cultures: Abroad and at Home,” and “Smart Budgeting: Dollars and Euros and Yen, oh my!” Recordings of these three sessions can be found on the Study Abroad website.
Global Engagement director Adam Sichta said they covered topics like developing intercultural skills, understanding and appreciating cultural differences, and defining U.S. cultural values during the “Bridging Cultures: Abroad and at Home” session.
“I believe that if everyone had the opportunity to live in a different country at least once, the world would be a much better place,” Sichta said. “This series helps students understand why it is such a great idea to study abroad, and gives them the knowledge and resources to make that actually happen in the future.”
The sessions are also important for students who don’t plan to study overseas, he said.
“Make sure diversity at UTA isn’t something you just see, but that you actually learn from and engage with,” he said.
The three remaining sessions include “Understanding Identity and Minimizing the Footsteps of Oppression,” in collaboration with the Office of Multicultural Affairs; “Around the World in 60 Minutes,” and “Becoming a Global Leader,” in collaboration with the Follett Student Leadership Center.
Students can join the Microsoft Teams meetings live and access recorded videos of previous sessions through the Study Abroad website.
“It’s our hope that these sessions are going to be relevant for all students, including those not able to study abroad,” Anderson said. “Everyone can benefit from the skills gained through these types of experiences.”
History senior Erika Rivera studied abroad in Seoul, South Korea, at Yonsei University for a year from 2018 to 2019. She experienced an entire academic year there since their academic calendar starts in the spring.
She decided to take a semester off and stayed another year to experience the culture before returning to America right before the pandemic.
Rivera said when she returned to UTA she participated in study abroad seminars giving students insight on her experience. But since it’s her last semester, she hasn’t had a chance to participate in this fall’s sessions.
As someone who traveled to Korea, she said COVID-19 might change student requirements to participate in study abroad programs, including vaccine requirements.
“Everybody just has to hunker down [right now],” she said.
She recommends students still reach out to other students at the universities they are attempting to study at. For Yonsei, she said there’s a Facebook page that connects international students with those interested in studying abroad.
Rivera said students can still study abroad during their graduate years if they can’t do so as an undergraduate because of the pandemic.
It’s much better for students to travel to a country to study a language because of the culture surrounding it, she said.
Now more than ever, the world needs people that are ready to live in a global society, Anderson said.
“We’d love to have any and everyone join us,” she said.
News reporter Kene Enemo contributed to this article.
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.