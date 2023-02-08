Study Abroad Fair promotes immersive global experiences, scholarship opportunities

UTA hosted the Study Abroad Fair on Wednesday in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge to promote study abroad programs and scholarships available to students.
Studying abroad opens opportunities for student growth through immersive global and cultural experiences while earning college credits, according to the university’s website.
The fair is the program’s signature promotional event that occurs every semester, Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson said. At the event, various tables around the lounge represented a variety of faculty-led, exchange and affiliate study abroad programs.
First-year students are required to complete two terms on campus and transfer students to complete one term before going abroad, Anderson said. All academic fields can study abroad.
There are over 500 programs in 62 countries offered, she said. Pre-departure advising information is provided along with post-arrival orientation.
Any course that makes up a student's degree can be found on different study abroad programs, Anderson said. Students can take courses in their major, but also take courses for a minor or electives. For example, a nursing student may have a goal of working in Texas and think having some Spanish proficiency will be helpful, so they can do a summer program studying Spanish.
History professor Andrew Milson and assistant history professor David Baillargeon are leading a summer London study abroad program in their department. This is the first time this has been offered and it’s the only study abroad program offered in that department, Milson said. Students will learn about the historical and geographical aspects of London throughout their time there.
History major Gage Matthews said he signed up for the program because he finds the city interesting.
“It's one of the top three most populous on Earth because of all the colonial collections and the political connections all over the world and all the history behind it,” Matthews said.
