On a warm and clear October evening, students spent their Friday welcoming the spookier season sitting in the University Center for hours, carefully carving perfect shapes into pumpkins.
This was the first year the Society for Human Resource Management held a pumpkin carving contest and painting activities. In the end, the contestants will also be voting on who has the best pumpkin carving design as the winner.
Maisoon Haboul, director of Student Relations for the Society for Human Resource Management, said she wanted to organize an event around Halloween. The more she talked to students, the more she realized how many people had never carved pumpkins before, she said.
“It's all about having fun and not [taking] it seriously,” Haboul said. “Even though it is a contest and a competition, I think just as long as you're having fun and you're putting your best effort forward; that's what will help you win.”
The pumpkins came from Walmart, Haboul said, and the event was an inexpensive way to connect with students.
The sound of knives cutting through gourds filled the air, closely followed by the smell of pumpkin pulp.
Danica Quadros, human resource management graduate student, spent the evening carving bat-shaped holes and said it was her first time carving pumpkins.
Quadros said she felt like it was a good chance to get to know some of her friends from the organization and learn something new.
Criminal justice junior Triston Faulkner said he came to the event because he hadn’t carved a pumpkin in years and thought it would be a good way to reconnect with being a child.
“I'm just going to wing it,” Faulkner said as he carved.
As the judging approached, attendees lit up the pumpkins with flashlights to compliment the creepy carved faces.
All attendees democratically voted for the best design and almost unanimously gave Kelly Patterson, structural engineering doctoral student, the victory, which included a Halloween-themed gift basket.
Her carved pumpkin portrayed the face of her service dog, Tommy.
“I mean when you model the ‘handsomest dog in the world,’ of course, he's gonna win everything,” Patterson said. “I feel really good and happy to be out of the house, and I'm really grateful they put [the event] together.”
