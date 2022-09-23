Students utilize expanded creative services in the Central Library's FabLab and The Studios

The blue light of desktop screens illuminated students’ faces as they huddled in the long corners of the FabLab while others patiently stood lined up to enter the shop room.
Earlier this year, the Central Library’s Creative Spaces and Services expanded their facilities and equipment, including the FabLab and The Studios.
The Studios feature whisper booths, musical instruments, microphones, photography studios doubling as green screen rooms, a motion-capture studio for animation, and a robotics and electronics studio, according to a UTA press release.
The FabLab offers sewing machines, 3D printers and laser cutters for student use. Its shop room was renovated to store more wood, metalworking equipment and different hand tools.
The spaces are separated by technology and allow room for collaboration and overlap, Katie Musick Peery, Creative Spaces and Services director, said. She said she hopes to see exhibits showcasing projects or designs that students have made in these spaces in the future.
Peery said a variety of students use the FabLab’s services for course research, from engineers who are 3D printing to humanities students tasked with creating something to illustrate what they’re studying.
Information systems junior Eduardo Sandoval said he uses the media, art and design studio in the library to create his own music for fun. He said it's good that UTA makes the equipment available to students, and he knows a lot of it is expensive.
Architecture junior Elizabeth Adebayo, a student assistant-in-training at the FabLab, said she applied for her job to learn and teach others about the machinery. She makes use of laser cutters for architecture projects, such as model making.
“I think it's a lot of fun and there's a lot you can do regardless of your major, and it's just really fun learning how to use all the equipment and just making things.”
Peery said she thinks it’s not just the library’s technology that sets the space apart from other universities’ services, but also the expertise UTA has to teach people how to use the tools.
“To couple the availability of technology with the teaching, with the broad access, I think it really opens up a lot of potential for our students,” she said.
