Before the pandemic, public health senior Jasmine Orantes said people often questioned her degree choice. Now that people realize the importance of public health, she’s more excited about the industry.
In the past two years, UTA’s public health program gained popularity with students, seeing a 40% increase in undergraduate enrollment, kinesiology assistant professor Tiffany Kindratt said in an email. The graduate program has tripled from 12 to 37 students since 2019.
Launched in 2017, the program is a science-based degree providing a foundation to serve and improve the health of whole populations, according to the College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s website.
Public health professionals are found across health care in epidemiology, policy advocacy, health education and emergency management.
Public health allows students to assess the health of populations and prevent disease rather than treating individual patients, Kindratt said.
Public health emphasizes working in pandemics, Orantes said. Seeing the COVID-19 pandemic unfold worldwide has coincided with her studies in the classroom.
Orantes would learn new things as the pandemic went on. Since she’s an undergraduate student, she doesn’t know everything, so COVID-19 was constantly on her mind, she said.
“I was learning more and more and more,” she said. “I think that’s what just set me straight on this career.”
Public health sophomore Ami Patel was a nursing major but said the pandemic opened her eyes to the public health field. She said learning about COVID-19 was interesting, and it led her to join the program in fall 2021.
“I just want people to be aware of how to be safe, how to take care of their health and others as well,” Patel said. “I feel like that’s kinda the impact I want. I just want people to gain more knowledge and hopefully implement it in their life.”
Orantes changed her major from nursing to public health in 2019, joining the growing number of students attracted to the program’s emphasis on community health and policy change.
She said she wasn’t passionate about her nursing major, and her classes exposed her to problems and inequalities in the health care system. Seeing those issues left her unsatisfied, so she pursued better understanding of community health.
Her 2019 global health class addressed questions her nursing prerequisites left unanswered, she said. As she looked for other degree options, her adviser recommended changing to public health.
“I decided to take that risk,” she said. “Ever since, it’s just been like a whole life change.”
Orantes is a first-generation student from Guatemala and was inspired by the vulnerability in impoverished communities and the health risks her family and the community face.
She wants return to her country and advocate for health because it’s a human right, she said.
The pandemic has created various international controversies, including local debates on the effectiveness of face masks and vaccinations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Patel said these controversies inspired her to join the field to inform the public on COVID-19.
Public health senior Alexis Lopez said she was unsure which major to pursue when she entered UTA.
She wanted more than the biology major’s sole focus on science and chose public health to gain a different perspective on health care.
The major offers a deeper understanding of health care with courses like public health ethics and communication while still allowing her to take all the classes a biology student would, Lopez said.
Other public health students might see the issues differently, and her classes help them better form their own opinions on global issues, she said.
Orantes said the nature of public health work makes the field prone to negative connotations. Because helping in global disasters is a focus for public health organizations like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people often associate them with tragedies.
“That’s what we’re here for,” she said. “If there’s something wrong, then we are here to help the government.”
