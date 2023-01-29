 Skip to main content
Students start new semester with skating, games at Rollercade event

Aerospace engineering junior Sravya Nadella, left, and nursing freshman Katie Nguyen skate along the path during Rollercade on Jan. 27 in the Palo Duro Lounge. The free event offered rollerskating, an arcade, a DJ and a photo booth.

Neon lights, groovy music and screeching wheels on the tiles of the Palo Duro Lounge filled the University Center on Friday as students partied throughout UTA’s Welcome Back Rollercade event.

Last Friday, EXCEL Campus Activities hosted the second ever Rollercade event. Students waited in line as organizers set up roller skating and arcade festivities, which included a DJ set, a glowing cup pong table and arcade machines.

Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said she was impressed by the amount of students that attended the roller skating-arcade hybrid.

“I'm always shocked about attendance with EXCEL activities,” Jenkins said. “Last semester was my first semester here with this, so seeing numbers like 2,000 people is really shocking every single time and it’s not something I’m sure I’ll get used to.”

Attendees lace up their skates during Rollercade on Jan. 27 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Skaters followed a circular path marked with orange cones.

EXCEL began the preparation process for the event around December with the guidance of their advisors. She said they modeled the event after the first Rollercade, which was held in 2020.

Jenkins said she believes the Rollercade may be coming back in the near future due to its good reception. It has potential to become a traditional event, like EXCEL’s Halloween Casino Night in October.

The lounge was equipped with a number of flashing, colorful lights to illuminate EXCEL’s goal of a retro theme. Free refreshments and popcorn were also available to all attendees throughout the night.

Electrical engineering senior David Ray was looking through the UTA event list when he came across the Rollercade and decided to give it a shot. Despite only having roller skated three times before, he said he enjoyed his time.

“The music's good, DJ’s good, I think they did a pretty solid job,” Ray said.

Students start new semester with skating, games at Rollercade event

Skates line up for attendees during Rollercade on Jan. 27 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Attendees traded their shoes for skates once they completed their consent forms.

The EXCEL student body works together to create many different events such as the Rollercade and the process all begins with the students, said Alexis Lambert, Student Activities assistant director.

Two times a year, the EXCEL student body votes on different ideas they have for new events, deciding what will eventually come to campus. After the vote is passed, students and faculty begin planning what they need to outsource for the event, reaching out to companies and bringing their ideas to life.

“We use a company called Game On Dallas that does the games for us, they bring them on campus,” Lambert said. “We don’t own those or anything like that, we rent them from that company and they have a plethora of different things that we can choose from.”

They planned the event intending to bring a unique activity to campus where students would normally have to go out of their way to experience. Instead of going off campus to an arcade bar or skating rink, students could have a convenient experience at UTA.

