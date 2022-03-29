Students stage protest against alleged actions of Student Government leadership

“No justice, no peace, it’s time to impeach,” echoed through the campus as protesters chanted the phrase during an assembly Monday at the University Center mall.
Multiple student organizations such as the Black Student Association, EXCEL and Progressive Student Union participated to call for resignations, impeachments and investigations into Student Government leaders due to recent allegations of offensive behavior and racially charged comments.
The gathering comes days after some organizations demanded UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, accused Student Body President Caitlyn Burge-Surles and Chief of Staff Alyssa Spencer of alleged racist behaviors in a Student Government Candidate Open Forum last Wednesday.
Biology junior Kenzaria Atkins, Black Student Association vice president, said no particular student organization arranged the assembly. Instead, it was organized by a part of the student body who disagreed with the alleged actions of the Student Government leadership.
“We want our voices to be heard,” Atkins said. “We want to know that what they did wasn't OK.”
As the leading students held Black Lives Matter and Peace, Love, Justice posters, the crowd chanted under the hot sun.
“What do we want?”
“Justice!”
“When do we want it?”
“Now!”
Biology freshman Vee Raygoza said they attended because of the recent allegations against Burge-Surles and Spencer.
A document written by aerospace engineering junior Matthew Swingler, who also serves as a College of Engineering senator, showcases alleged screenshots of offensive comments, some of them coming from Burge-Surles and Spencer, on a Discord server, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I was appalled,” Raygoza said. “I honestly did not believe that something like this could come out of UTA.”
She said she hopes the university will condemn the alleged actions of the student leadership as a diverse campus and that the UTA administration needs to release an official statement instead of relying on student organizations or offices.
In an interview with The Shorthorn on Monday, Burge-Surles said she’s disappointed in how the university and the UTA community have been handling the situation.
“The blatant defamation of my name is something that I will not tolerate,” she said.
Burge-Surles said she is in the process of creating a document explaining the context of the allegations made against her. She did not provide further details into when or how she will release the information.
The Shorthorn attempted to contact Spencer via Teams but received no response by publication time.
EXCEL student leaders also released a statement on social media condemning the alleged actions of Burge-Surles, Spencer and Clayton, and asked for their immediate resignations.
Some of the student organization leaders attended and delivered their statements to the crowd.
Psychology senior Meghan Flynn, who previously served as science senator, attended and said it’s time to impeach all three student leaders.
This comes a week before the Student Governance campus elections April 4 to 5. Clayton is running for Student Body President.
Flynn released an Instagram video Saturday to demonstrate how Clayton conducted himself during a meeting with other Student Government senators as an Academic Affairs chair during spring 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Shorthorn attempted to contact Clayton via Teams, but he did not provide comment by publication time.
Several counter-protesters donning white shirts and masks with red “X” marks and words like “canceled” and “threatened” scribbled across their clothing stood silently in front of Ransom Hall. They held signs that stated “support due process” and “no to cancel culture.”
Burge-Surles said the counter-protest represented what she and Spencer have experienced recently.
“I just would want this to encourage other students who are in the same position to continue to be respectful, but to stand firm and to not bend,” she said.
The walking crowd heckled the counter-protesters as they passed by Ransom Hall.
The crowd funneled into the UC basement floor and made its way to the Student Organizations offices, where the mood became tense as multiple organizations and individuals spoke.
“No justice, no peace, no racist SG!”
“No justice, no peace, it’s time to impeach!”
Seth Ressl, Student Government senior director, said at the protest that students’ voices and time are meaningful. The university administration will do what it can as they prepare a statement in the coming days or weeks, he said.
The administration will work to support the student leaders and navigate through the impeachment process, Ressl said.
An impeachment hearing is in development for Burge-Surles and Spencer, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Student Government is working to set up an impeachment hearing on or soon after Friday.
Burge-Surles said she was made aware that the senators had enough signatures to move forward with the impeachment process last Thursday. She said she was disappointed but not surprised about the impeachment.
“I am definitely not resigning,” Burge-Surles said. “I am not giving up my job and my livelihood simply due to the allegations of others and due to having different opinions than some students [in] the student body. I am definitely not resigning.”
Blaize LaFleur, former Student Body president, said she attended to demand justice as the recently released information and public allegations show some issues in Student Government.
“What I sincerely want for UTA is to start taking accountability,” she said. “We champion diversity all the time, we talked about how we have, you know, so many different kinds of students with all types of identities, but we're not fostering an inclusive environment for them.”
Burge-Surles said there has been growing conflict on the leadership team since the end of fall 2021.
The issues arose from differences in work styles and opinions, she said. The team needed to work on communicating clearly and resolving the differences.
Regardless of the situation, she said this does not overshadow her time in Student Government.
“When I first entered in 2019, I was able to be on a team with a diverse group of people, people who did not believe the same things I did, people who disagreed with me, but we were still able to get together and accomplish goals together,” Burge-Surles said.
