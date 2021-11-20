Students showcase their organizations at One Night In Asia event

A variety of pop and cultural music filled the University Center Rosebud Theatre as different student organizations came together to showcase their cultures.
Multicultural Affairs and the Office of International Education hosted their annual One Night in Asia event Friday evening in the Rosebud Theatre.
Relius Johnson, Multicultural Affairs assistant director, said everybody coming together to celebrate the hard work students put in to showcase their organizations is the most rewarding part.
“To engage, empower and educate people on different cultures, different identities as well as just to come out and have fun as we celebrate cultures [and] learn more,” Johnson said. “As well as just to show our Asian students that you matter and that you belong here and give them time to also showcase themselves.”
The Kendo Club took home first place with a prize of $400 and a spot to compete in Asian American Heritage Month celebration. They performed a choreographed martial arts scene using traditional Japanese techniques, said Deryk Tran, Kendo Club vice president.
“I knew that we did really well, but just to hear it and just to actually win first place, it just feels so great,” Tran said.
Ham Choi X2 group members Destiny Pham, Vietnamese Student Association co-culture chair and business management sophomore, and international business junior Mimi Nguyen placed third in the small group category.
Pham integrated her experience in color guard to choreograph the performance.
Pham doesn’t only want to teach Vietnamese culture but to build a community and spread the culture and pride, she said.
Mechanical engineering sophomore Carl Raymundo and Sofia Mollica, supply chain and operations management senior, attended the event to cheer on their friend from the Korean Culture Association.
“It's important to have events that allow us to see other cultures because it just opens [our] eyes, and makes us want to learn more about different people,” Raymundo said.
The event allows people to gain exposure to different cultures and gives them a way to get involved, Mollica said.
The team got to showcase their choreography for the first time while also seeing other organizations’ work come together, Pham said.
“I'm really happy with all the work that my team has put out and I'm really happy with our performance, and if we win, that's great,” she said. “I'm just here to make sure they have a good time and that we represent VSA well.”
Tickets cost $2 but attendees could pay more. All money from the sales went to the UTA Maverick Food Pantry to combat food insecurity, Johnson said.
