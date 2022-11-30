Students share holiday traditions from around the globe

With Christmas approaching in less than a month, UTA students talk about how they celebrate the holiday season in their cultures.
Psychology junior Jacqueline Fabela said Christmas in Mexico is more activity-based, while in the U.S. it’s more relaxed. From hitting star-shaped piñatas in the backyard to watching Christmas parades and fireworks outside the doorstep, Mexican Christmas celebrations are filled with fun.
During the holidays, Fabela said, they make a variety of food and drink lots. Ponche, pozole, tamales and buñuelos are a few traditional holiday food items. Christmas Eve is called Nochebuena in Spanish and is celebrated with family.
“We have a bunch of food, a bunch of drinks. It's like main party vibes,” she said. “And then the 25th is more like relaxing, opening up gifts type of vibe.”
However, Fabela said what she misses most about celebrating Christmas in the U.S. instead of Mexico is the presence of her extended family.
“Since I'm over here, I can't really reach out to them. I miss my grandma, my uncle [and] I miss my cousins,” she said.
Benjamin Wilson, English senior and president of Russian Cultural Society, said there aren’t many Slavic Christmas traditions but they celebrate New Year on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 14.
The main food they eat during the holidays are Slavic potato salad, herrings and sparkling wine like champagne.
He said fireworks and a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin are also a big part of the celebration.
“It's very family-oriented,” Wilson said. “People invite guests, people who bring food or the younger generation would go out to concerts, music, festivals, things like that.”
To draw parallels between western culture and traditions, Wilson said instead of Santa Claus, Slavic tradition has the famous grandfather-granddaughter duo of Ded Moroz or Grandfather Frost, and Snegurochka, known as the Snow Maiden, for New Year’s Day.
Jacob Parappuram, industrial engineering graduate student, is an international student from Kerala, India.
Parappuram said Christmas in India is a day for celebrations. The day starts with a Christmas procession that goes to each house in their individual parishes. Each house will light firecrackers as well, welcoming the procession. When the procession stops at home, he said, they are served marble plum cake and black tea.
The procession of people will have baby Jesus figurines, and each family prepares and decorates a crib for the baby to be placed in.
People sing carols that are indigenous to their hometown, which have been passed down over centuries, while dancing and walking all the way to the church. Christmas officially commences with a midnight mass at the church and hanging out with friends and family, he said.
“In my hometown, the main day is not Christmas day. The day before, Christmas Eve, is more important,” Parappuram said.
However, in his household, he said preparations for the day start a month before with him making homemade wine.
At least four kinds of meat will be cooked during Christmas including chicken, pork, beef and mutton. Serving mutton stew, Palappam and grilled green chromide is tradition in the Parappuram household, he said.
“After the food, I like cheesecake and vanilla ice cream,” Parappuram said. “After that, I know it’s time to sleep.”
