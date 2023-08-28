Students reflect on first week of school

The first week of school is officially over.
Returning students slowly fall back into the rhythm of the school year. Freshmen and transfers gradually get used to life at UTA. During the first week, students have attended events, worried about parking and have begun figuring out their workload.
There were plenty of back-to-school events acclimating students to the campus thanks to Maverick Stampede, which will last until Sept. 9. Some of the events offered so far have included MavsMeet Convocation, Waffleopolis and the After Hours Silent Disco.
Psychology freshman Marianna Dean attended the disco, which was an event where students wore Bluetooth headsets while two DJs played music directly into them.
“I’ve never been to something like that before,” Dean said. “It was really fun.”
Dean said she enjoyed her social psychology class the most from the first week of classes. Her favorite thing about the class was how outgoing her teacher is and how she says whatever is on her mind, unlike Dean’s high school teachers.
One of the ongoing struggles students face within the first week is getting to school. Commuters had issues with traffic throughout the week and would have to find ways to adjust their schedules so they could get to classes and labs on time.
“Traffic has been bad,” nursing senior Luke Durmon said. “I’ve been leaving around eight so that I can get to my 9 o’clock class. It takes around 40 to 45 minutes just to find anywhere to park.”
Some freshmen begin their college journey by learning how to manage their time on their own, living in a dorm for the first time and finding classes on a big campus.
Undeclared freshman Corbin Thomas said college involved a lot more walking than high school and the classes are a lot bigger. On the flip side, Thomas said there has been less work so far.
“I expect that to pick up soon,” he said.
Durmon said the workload has been reasonable so far. He found time to go to the Baptist Student Ministry’s Retro Skate Night.
“I'm able to balance everything in my life,” he said.
With the first week of school over after a long seven days, students can now look forward to the rest of the year.
