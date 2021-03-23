Students react to UTA holding mostly in-person classes for the fall semester

UTA’s decision to offer mostly in-person lectures in the fall semester does not surprise many students, but some are still hesitant about the decision.
While most summer classes will be online with the possibility of shifting to in-person, the university will offer most fall 2021 semester courses in person along with on-campus events, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Many students said they have heard discussions about in-person classes in the fall semester and are not surprised about the announcement, but some say it is still too early.
History senior Asma Saleh said she will sit away from other people either in the front or back if she goes to class in-person.
“[I’m] triple masking instead of double masking like I usually do,” she said. “I don’t wanna get sick.”
Saleh said the university should remain mostly virtual during the fall semester and allow in-person classes during the spring 2022 semester after everybody is vaccinated.
Hannah Fulks, public relations and advertising sophomore, said while UTA still keeps the same COVID-19 protocols, many students are already less cautious after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate March 10.
Fulks said she has just gotten used to online classes, and she is not ready to go back on campus.
“I don’t know that I’m going to be mentally prepared to make the effort into being a normal college student again,” she said.
Fulks’ first semester at UTA was in fall 2019. She said she felt disappointed when the pandemic happened and caused all her classes to go virtual in spring 2020, but she has gotten used to the new routine.
Advertising junior Gabriela Mata is taking classes at UTA while living and working in Austin. She said she is not fully prepared to move to Arlington if in-person classes resume.
Journalism senior Rebekah Stepanian said she thinks it is safe to go back now that people are vaccinated and have learned more about the virus.
Stepanian transferred to UTA last semester and has never taken an in-person course on campus.
She said she enjoys taking classes from home because of her busy schedule and because she is not a social person. However, she does not have a problem with in-person lectures.
Stepanian said while the new guideline advises staying three feet apart, she does not think it is difficult to maintain a six feet distance in the classroom.
“I don’t mind speaking or wearing a mask when we’re inside, and we’re more crowded together,” she said. “But then when I’m outside and not sitting next to anybody, I feel pretty comfortable taking it off.”
Saleh said she concentrates on the material better in person as she can immediately ask the professors any questions, but she studies better virtually.
“My schedule can be better adjusted if it was online rather than if it was in person,” she said.
Mata said she does similarly in virtual or in-person courses.
It is about self-discipline because even for in-person lectures, everybody has to study outside of class if they want to pass the tests and quizzes, she said.
Stepanian said she studies better in person. However, the pandemic has forced her to adapt and learn how to study better from home, she said.
“And I think I’m doing well enough that I can stick with it until I graduate,” she said.
