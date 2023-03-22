 Skip to main content
Students rally to protect diversity, equity and inclusion policies at UTA

Students march down the bridge steps during a Progressive Student Union protest March 22 in front of the University Center. The protest was in response to House Bill 1006, as students demanded that President Jennifer Cowley protect diversity on campus.

Wind carried the chants of the Progressive Student Union as it marched across campus Wednesday afternoon, led by a sign reading, “STOP ATTACKS ON DIVERSITY PROGRAMS!”

President Jennifer Cowley’s office was the protest's final destination, where the PSU planned to present Cowley with a list of demands to protect Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives on campus in light of recent pushback from Texas legislatures.

The University of Texas System paused its DEI programs in February after lawmakers in the Capitol questioned the programs’ legality, saying they may “encourage discrimination in the workplace.” The governor then issued a letter asking all state agencies to look at their hiring practices to make sure they are following all state and federal laws, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Protesters grouped in the halls of the University Administration Building, where they were stopped by university staff. Cowley wasn’t in her office, but visiting Austin with other UTA leaders for UTA Day at the Capitol.

Over the next hour, members took turns leaving voice messages for the president and repeating the demands of the protest, which PSU President Jay Rodriguez said was responding to state initiatives to restrict Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies.

Students rally to protect diversity, equity and inclusion policies at UTA

Students chant during a Progressive Student Union protest March 22 in front of the University Center. The organization rallied outside the center before marching around campus and ending in the University Administration Building.

“We also want to make sure the whole UT System and Greg Abbott are watching and making sure they know what's going on,” Rodriguez said.

The PSU’s demands include wanting a statement from Cowley regarding recent proposed Texas legislation targeting transgender athletes in college sports, the teaching of critical race theory in higher education and DEI initiatives.

Its second demand called for university administration to form a plan combating the policies and regularly meet with the PSU and other affected student and staff organizations. They also demand that the names of former university presidents, Jack Woolf and E.H. Hereford, be removed from university buildings for alleged racism.

The protest was organized by the Progressive Student Union. The UT System paused its DEI programs in February following pushback from the Capitol questioning the programs’ legality.

The bills join several others in the Legislative Session. House Bill 3164, authored by five Republican lawmakers, aims to ban DEI offices and programs on college campuses. Senate Bill 17 would force institutions to be neutral to political issues, prohibiting “preferential considerations.”

Data science sophomore Tara Movaghar, a joint secretary for the PSU, said she was participating in the protest to help students understand how DEI programs affect them, and particularly emphasizing how it relates to women in STEM.

Students rally to protect diversity, equity and inclusion policies at UTA

Jay Rodriguez, Progressive Student Union president, leads chants during a protest March 22 in front of the University Center. Organization members spoke before the crowd with personal monologues and chants.

Movaghar said back in the 1970s, women were rarely seen pursuing education in the sciences and math. DEI programs have encouraged women to enter and diversify the field.

"I think that just goes to show that one of the successes of DEI initiatives is being able to encourage people from a vast array of backgrounds to participate in fields that need more diversity," she said.

Since February, UTA has clarified that the pause does not stop any of the university’s current DEI practices, but only prevents the university from implementing new policies. At an event earlier this month, President Cowley said the situation opens an opportunity for dialogue around what the university is doing.

Last September, the university created the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, combining functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, the university introduced eight DEI commitments, such as “increased diversity of faculty and staff” and “expansion of students courses focused on identity, privilege, bias and oppression,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

DEI policies encompass a wide variety of areas, from retention programming for marginalized communities to resources for veterans.

Students rally to protect diversity, equity and inclusion policies at UTA

Students march into the University Administration Building on March 22 during a Progressive Student Union protest. The organization handed over a list of demands to President Jennifer Cowley’s office.

At the protest, mechanical engineering sophomore Lesly Torres Guerrero shared her perspective as a woman in STEM and said she doesn't see much diversity of faculty and staff. In order to feel connected to other Mexican-Americans, she had to seek out other student organizations.

Torres Guerrero wants to ensure that UTA isn't just giving her an education, but is dedicated to helping her succeed, she said. It could issue a statement promising to protect and expand DEI programs and better educate students about available resources promoting diversity.

UTA has the sixth most-diverse undergraduate body in the nation, according to the university’s website. In fall 2022, the campus’ demographics were 13% Black, 12% Asian, 32% Hispanic, 15% international and 24% white.

The aim of DEI programs isn't to discriminate, Torres Guerrero said.

"It's providing support for communities that continue to experience discrimination whether in different areas and because of the historical context of it all, have really struggled to break into and continue to grow their communities, whether that be in higher education, economically, financially," she said.

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

