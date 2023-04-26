Students make food, funds at College of Business Café

The College of Business reopened its café last semester, allowing student organizations to fundraise. Throughout this semester, students have used this as an opportunity to collaborate with local businesses and make dishes that represent their organizations.
The Café allows students to try running a business by handling the finances, purchasing and selling, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Amanda Ross, College of Business administrative assistant, helped coordinate students’ use of The Café this year. Ross said she believes it gave them a chance to learn entrepreneurship, teamwork, leadership and delegation.
“I think it's not only a great fundraising opportunity, but it's probably a very important exercise to teach them real life skills, and they don't even realize it,” Ross said. “That's been fun to watch, that they’re blossoming.”
The fundraising runs in shifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Each College of Business organization is offered one week initially, then they can reserve another week after other groups get a chance.
Ross said she noticed scheduling is a common difficulty among the student organizations. A set schedule sounds great in theory, but students get sick or cannot come, which complicates their efficiency.
“It becomes a domino effect, and they're learning the hard way about working together and scheduling and running a business,” Ross said. “Because essentially, it's like a business for them.”
Last semester, students often brought similar dishes, specifically pizza. This time, students went outside the box and brought cultural foods and snacks. It's been a treat for the foodies, she said.
The National Association for Black Accountants, Inc. took its third turn fundraising in the space.
Public health junior Osahon Osawe serves as an officer for NABA. Osawe said his favorite part of fundraising was making and buying all the unique food for people to try. He shared traditional Nigerian dishes from his culture, which he cooked with his fellow officers.
“It was really good trying to find other people to share my culture with and see what they enjoy, food wise,” Osawe said. “I think it was really cool to have them experience that.”
He said mac and cheese was their most popular dish, but they also sold jollof rice, peach cobbler, mashed potatoes, chicken, meat pie and Nigerian Chapman, which he described as a sweet drink.
Osawe said the most difficult part of fundraising in The Café was getting everything ready. If he could change anything, he would speed up the process because it is time consuming.
He said he and the other four officers went into Arlington Hall and cooked the dishes in the kitchen area of the second floor the night before serving them.
“It was a good experience for everybody. I think we all got to know each other a little bit more,” Osawe said.
While they made some of the dishes, others were bought from Black-owned businesses. Officers promoted the businesses by referring customers to them. Osawe said it’s a win-win for both the business and their organization.
NABA got most of its customers through word-of-mouth and social media. The majority of customers were students, but Osawe said they had support from faculty and staff as well.
He said The Café space is nice because they have everything they need and fundraising there benefited them.
“I think it's a great idea to have it on the first floor,” Osawe said. “When you walk into the building, it's the first thing you see, and it’s gonna be the first thing you smell — all the foods from over there.”
The Diversity, Racial Equity and Inclusion Group is a UTA organization that started fundraising in the café this semester. In its first two days, it made at least $100.
Odianna Che, marketing and management sophomore, serves as membership chair in the organization. Che said DREI intends to use the money on events.
“Since we're starting out, we wanted to keep it simple, and so we decided to do tacos, which [are] very inclusive and really good,” Che said. “Next semester, we are definitely planning on introducing a lot more cultures throughout the week.”
One member cooked the beef they used for the tacos and nachos. Another brought two different flavors of agua frescas from his father’s restaurant.
Che said she likes organizing and interacting with customers. She also said she thinks her group has gotten better at communicating and assigning roles, but they are still improving.
“It's been kind of a bonding experience because you're stuck behind the counter with somebody else for an hour or two, so it's been really nice,” Che said. “You get to learn about why people are here, why they're motivated to get their degree, why they chose their major, stuff like that. So, I think it's just been a connection.”
