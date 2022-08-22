Students greeted with record-breaking rain on first day of classes

Students walk through the rain Aug. 22 in front of the Central Library. Students could be seen with various umbrellas displaying different colors or designs along with some rain coats or boots.

Students wrung out water-logged books and bags for the first day of class as record-breaking rain covered campus and the Metroplex with flash floods.

Rainfall reached over 5.66 inches Monday, breaking the Metroplex’s previous record for the highest daily rainfall in the month of August. The previous record was set in 1946 with 4.28 inches of rainfall, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Twenty-four-hour precipitation reached 9.19 inches, approaching the record of 9.57 inches recorded in September 1932.

Students received a series of MavAlerts throughout Monday, warning to avoid flooded areas, including between Cooper Street and West Street at Doug Russell Park, as well as Greek Row Drive.  

Business management junior Bryan Carrera’s commute from Wilmer, Texas, takes 30 to 40 minutes, but Monday’s weather made it an hour. He passed a lot of flooding, and a few cars stopped on the other side of the highway.

Carrera didn’t feel like coming to class at all.

“I have a fellow classmate that told me that a couple of his classes were canceled early on,” he said.

Philanthropy senior Kehinde Akorede commuted 30 minutes and said he thinks UTA should have canceled classes or held them virtually after they had a few day’s warning.

UTA responded to over 39 issues, mostly roof and window leaks, reported across campus in the University Center, Texas Hall, University Hall and the Fine Arts Building, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.

Students greeted with record-breaking rain on first day of classes

UTA staff work to rid the flood water in the basement Aug. 22 in the University Hall. Water pooled at the bottom of a stairwell and seeped into the building.

The Maverick Activities Center’s mechanical room flooded with over seven inches of water after the creek overflowed. This put Greek Row Drive underwater, closing it for 45 minutes, Johnson said.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, especially when you haven't had rain for a long period of time,” he said. “When those roofs get dry, they get cracked and stuff like that, so we were expecting some roof leaks, just because it’s been so hot and we haven’t had any rain.”

Students greeted with record-breaking rain on first day of classes

Students study in a quiet room behind a foggy window Aug. 22 in the University Hall. Arlington reached humidity levels of 90% and above during the rain.

UTA followed protocols to check drains ahead of the heavy rain forecasts. However, Arlington’s systems can’t handle the amount of rain in a short period of time, he said. When the storm drains back up, there’s nowhere for the water to go.

While the majority of campus is safe, the department has been watching the areas where flooding occurred, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.

Rain died down in the afternoon, and a MavAlert canceled the flash flood warning at 2 p.m.

Students greeted with record-breaking rain on first day of classes

The rainfall started over the Metroplex on Sunday night and continued building up into Monday morning, saturating the drought conditions and spilling onto highways and streets, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.

A slow-moving cold front stalled over the Metroplex, allowing the storm to sit and pour over the area before moving on. This created flooding in low areas, Sellers said.

Urban areas throughout the Metroplex saw flooding, and the rains made roadways unusable, including Interstates 20, 30 and 45.

From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon, the Dallas Fire Department responded to over 190 high-water incidents, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue’s tweet.

Students greeted with record-breaking rain on first day of classes

Students holding various umbrellas walk during rainy weather Aug. 22 in front of the Central Library. Parts of Dallas saw over 15 inches of rainfall.

Sellers said it’s hard to estimate water depth, even on familiar roads. “Turn around, don’t drown” is important to remember. Getting out of a stopped vehicle makes things more dangerous, as water can knock a person over much easier than a vehicle.

It doesn't take much water to get into vehicles and cause issues, even if it looks possible to go through, she said.

Chances of rain continue through Wednesday, Sellers said.

“It's one of the things where the setup just happened like this sometimes,” she said. “It is abnormal for us to have this much moisture in our area, and particularly in August. We don't normally get as much moisture, and so just kind of wind up between a couple [of] different things.”

Associate news editor Taylor Coit and Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor, contributed to this article. 

Students at UTA arrive on campus for the first day of classes as North Texas sees flash flooding, heavy rainfall and road closures Monday, August 22.

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments