Students get creative with Maverick pride at Mum-Mania

Hot glue, staplers and charms filled the Central Library as students gathered to celebrate the start of Homecoming week with Mum-Mania on Tuesday.
The event is one of many annual traditions that take place during Homecoming week. Participants’ Maverick pride manifested in their mums, which are pin arrangements used to show school spirit.
Central Library librarian Milaun Murry said she hopes students who attended the event feel a little extra school spirit considering the history of mums.
“This is meant to kind of give students a way to show off their school spirit while also putting a touch of themselves into it too,” Murry said. “So showing off your Maverick.”
Different kinds of mum-making materials covered tables, consisting of blue, orange and white ribbons to resemble the UTA school colors.
Kinesiology junior Abril Patino-Andrade said one of her favorite parts of Mum-Mania was being creative and distracting her mind from school. She heard about Mum-Mania from her friend and they came together.
Event helpers or “mum fairies” walked around the tables and helped attendees during the process, giving tips and demonstrations on how to create mums while also providing historical facts.
Murry said the event gets a great response every year, and the turnout consists of both new mum-makers and experienced ones.
To prepare for the event, Murry said that the library staff worked together to create over 100 mum kits for everyone, a process that took around a week and a half.
Civil engineering freshman Jessica Guevara said that she thought the event was cute. Since she lives off campus, she doesn’t have many friends.
“Even though it’s tiny, it makes me feel a part of school,” Guevara said.
Murry said that Mum-Mania is specifically important to Homecoming because, unlike some of the other traditions, it allows for a creative outlet.
“This gives you that opportunity to be creative and walk away with something that you hold on to hopefully for an extended period of time,” she said. “Mums do last, they don't die. They don't go bad or anything like that. I have mums that I made years ago that are still in my possession.”
As students left the event, they were invited to take a picture with their new creation in front of a blue, white and orange UTA balloon backdrop.
“It’s not just school spirit,” Murry said. “It’s really about that sense of belonging and community building.”
@Joangtz_
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.