Students gather on campus to protest anti-transgender speaker

A demonstration by the Progressive Student Union to rally against the appearance of Jeff Younger, a former Texas House of Representatives candidate known for anti-transgender rhetoric, turned contentious Thursday.
Younger’s speech was hosted by the UTA chapter of Turning Point USA, a student organization that promotes conservative beliefs on campus.
Before he began his speech inside College Hall, LGBTQ+ community members and supporters squared off against conservative groups outside of the University Center about his appearance.
“Show them what community looks like. This is what community looks like,” echoed through the UC mall.
Before the event, students plastered College Hall with drawings of the transgender flag and messages such as “No hate speech on this campus” and “protect trans rights” throughout the day. The School of Social Work released an official statement disavowing the event and Younger as an “expert” on gender-affirming care for youth.
Prior to the protest, UTA sent out a campuswide email explaining how the university has worked with the student organization on the best way to host its event and maintain a safe campus environment. The email also linked to UTA’s free speech rules and guidelines that permit its community and the general public to gather and exercise their right to free speech on campus, but state law prohibits significant disruption of university operations.
In 2019, the 86th Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 18, which requires public universities to allow any individuals to engage in free speech activities on campus, creates disciplinary sanctions for students interfering with free speech activities and establishes a process for addressing complaints of potential free speech violation. The bill still allows a university to impose restrictions on the time, place and manner of free speech activities.
Mark Napieralski, president of the PSU, said the organization's main issue is that UTA allowed the event while simultaneously claiming that they are an inclusive and safe place. PSU members gathered around the UC mall and started chanting, “Get these bigots off our campus” and “Trans youth matter.”
“Which is it? Is it ultimately free speech to say what your mind is? Or is it ultimately hate speech to continue to propagate hate toward a particular minority, in this case, a gender minority?” Napieralski said before the demonstration.
Carlos Turcios, vice president for UTA’s chapter of TPUSA, said he believes there’s no hate speech because of the First Amendment.
“If we were to label everything as hate speech, then all speech would be considered hate speech because people disagree. And just because you disagree doesn’t mean it’s hate speech," Turcios said. "They have the right to freedom of speech, just like we have the right to freedom of speech.”
Multiple departments and student organizations shared statements on social media about the event.
“We recognize the inequitable policies that allow these types of events to occur, and we hope to continue educating our communities on how social activism may impact the elimination of such oppressive policies,” according to a shared statement on Instagram from the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change and the LGBTQ+ Program.
Earlier this year, Younger was invited to the University of North Texas but faced police intervention and hundreds of students protesting. He was invited by Kelly Neidert, former president of UNT’s chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas.
Neidert, who graduated from UNT in May and is currently the executive director of Protect Texas Kids, also attended Younger’s speech at UTA on Thursday, which she said was more peaceful — some yelling, but no physical violence.
“We tried to host the same event with Jeff in March of this year, and the event was shut down because we had so many protestors,” she said. “I had to be evacuated from campus, and I had to hide in a janitor’s closet.”
Jaya Gratts, captain of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance organization, said they felt Younger shouldn’t have been allowed on campus because he has a transphobic stance and UTA has many transgender students.
“I was kind of appalled that someone like him would be allowed to speak on campus, especially because UTA is always preaching that they’re supportive of queer communities and stuff like that,” Gratts said.
The transgender community in Texas has been in a state of political turmoil. In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 25 into law, effectively banning K-12 transgender student-athletes from participating on teams aligned with their gender identity.
Following guidance from Attorney General Ken Paxton this year, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services started conducting child abuse investigations of parents providing gender-affirming health care to their transgender child.
Dallas resident Kevin Whitt, one of Younger’s supporters at the event, said he had experience transitioning as a child, which helped frame his view on the issue.
Whitt said he transitioned at 16 years old after coming out at 15. He was transexual for 20 years and worked as a drag performer and an escort, but detransitioned eight years ago after experiencing the death of several friends and deciding that the lifestyle is no longer for him.
He heard about Younger and learned that children as young as 5 years old were transitioning, he said. While he believes that the U.S. is a free country where people can do what they want, he doesn’t think a child should be transitioned, due to the permanent, lifelong effects of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
“I’ve been called a bigot and racist and transphobic and homophobic. Fine, call me all those things, but it’s not going to stop me from what I’m doing, it’s not going to stop me from my activism,” Whitt said. “I got into activism to protect children, not for any other reason.”
John Martin, university studies senior and head of security for PSU, said Younger’s appearance was only to spread hate and to normalize transphobic arguments.
“It’s not about facts, and it’s not about a dialogue or communication,” Martin said. “It’s legitimately about fear-mongering.”
As the clock ticked past 9 p.m., while both sides were still arguing, Younger left after his speech and an Q&A session without engaging with protestors and counter-protestors.
