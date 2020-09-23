Students for Global Change prepares care packages for refugee families in the Metroplex

Students for Global Change is gathering donations to prepare COVID-19 care packages for newly arrived refugees in the Metroplex.
The club was founded in 2013 and routinely organizes events, including some that raise awareness of HIV and AIDS. It went inactive for a period but is now actively recruiting students and helping the local community.
Faculty adviser Karla Arenas-Itotia said the club had planned events in the spring semester, but everything came to a halt when COVID-19 hit.
As the club adapts to the new changes that the pandemic brings, its focus now is on recruitment and putting together COVID-19 care packages for refugee families.
The club will accept donations until the end of September. Then all donations will be passed on to the Refugee Services of Texas at Fort Worth for them to distribute to refugees from Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burma who have fled violence, war or persecution.
Students can order items through the club’s Amazon wishlist, and they will be directly sent to the club president’s apartment.
Club President Shelby Sullivan, a social work graduate student, reached out to Refugee Services of Texas at Fort Worth to see how UTA and the club could help during the pandemic.
This project caught her attention because people are more appreciative of essential workers during the pandemic, Sullivan said. And refugees are also essential workers that ensure society runs smoothly amid the rise of COVID-19 cases.
The demand for online shopping has risen since people started working from home, so refugees often work at grocery stores, in factories assembling cellphones and at meatpacking plants and packaging warehouses, she said.
She said this is an important opportunity to help these essential workers “behind the scenes” who are working hard for their family and for the rest of society.
Arenas-Itotia said the care packages are a great way to help families and particularly children to deal with the impact of COVID-19. The care packages will include COVID-19 cleaning supplies, undergarments and educational supplies.
“Having toys at home isn’t something that every child has,” she said.
Refugees face the same challenges as everyone else, such as layoffs and contracting COVID-19, said Tess Edmonds, volunteer coordinator for Refugee Services of Texas at Fort Worth. But a unique challenge for refugees is their lack of exposure to English as people work from home, making it harder for them to practice the language and learn about American culture.
Marwa Al Ibrahim, integration program supervisor for Refugee Services of Texas at Fort Worth, came to the U.S from Iraq in 2014. She said newly arrived refugees don’t like to depend on resettlement agencies. They are ready to work the moment they set foot in the U.S.
“They want to find jobs, they want to be self-sufficient, they want to stand on their feet,” Al Ibrahim said.
But first, they would need to apply for Social Security and attend workshops from the agency to better prepare them for employment in the U.S., she said.
The pandemic has delayed their process to obtain a Social Security card, consequently holding them back from getting a job and being self-sufficient. One family that arrived at the end of July was only able to go to the office in early September to apply for a Social Security card, Edmonds said.
They are not lazy people, Al Ibrahim said. They don’t want to take money for free.
“Refugees are like, really hard workers,” she said. “They just want to be safe and support their family.”
Each refugee is given a one-time payment of $975 in federal government funds to be used for the first three months, or the resettlement period, upon arrival in the U.S. It is given directly to the Fort Worth office and the money is usually spent on their behalf for rent, grocery and furniture.
After three months, any money left over is given directly to the refugees. But in times of COVID-19, a portion of it will be spent on COVID-19 prevention products.
Students for Global Change gathers these prevention products for them so they can save that money and spend it on other things, she said.
Social work sophomore Elaine McDonald, a new member of the club, joined because of an interest in social work and wanting to work with refugee families.
As keeping things disinfected is a crucial part to staying healthy during the pandemic, McDonald said cleaning supplies are essential things that people don’t think about.
“I think that it’s really nice to, kind of, think outside of ourselves whenever something so terrible is going on,” she said.
Ani Waggoner, social work graduate student and club member, said working with refugees allows people to be more open-minded and understanding toward others.
“So many times we get sucked into our own little world and, kind of, what we’re experiencing within our own country without thinking about what others are experiencing,” Waggoner said.
It upsets her when people have individualistic thinking and don’t care about others, she said. People need to have open arms and be more empathetic about other people’s situations.
Going into situations with love is what is most important, she said.
“I don’t like using the phrase, ‘[People] have it worse than us,’” she said. “But oftentimes that is the way it is.”
