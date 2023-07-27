Students for Global Change aim to revive organization with summer cooldown event

The Students for Global Change organization will be hosting their first summer block party from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday in the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building’s courtyard.
The “summer cultural cool down” aims to promote the once-active student organization while providing fun-in-the-sun activities for people and families of all ages to enjoy and chill out in the midst of the heat. The event can also be attended virtually; attendees can RSVP here.
Water games like a bucket and water balloon toss will be among the activities at the event. There will also be arts and crafts, such as flag making, where people can create their own flag featuring their heritage, a T-shirt design contest and a graffiti walk. The event will also offer drinks, snacks and music from all over the world.
Dycarriya Johnson, graduate student and president of Students for Global Change, said the organization looks to provide awareness for global issues, help the community, amplify voices and inspire change.
“It’s a place where you not only get to become aware of international issues, but we can also have discussions about them,” she said.
The student organization has been mostly inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but is now resurfacing through Johnson’s leadership and with the help of graduate student Anna Tulloh, outreach coordinator and treasurer. Currently, the two are working to “get back to the spirit” of the organization.
“Our goal is to revive this organization,” Tulloh said.
Beginning with three officers in 2014, the organization was active not only in the School of Social Work, but all of UTA, she said. Before the pandemic, there were upward of 20 students involved. Students for Global Change now has eight members, and are looking to recruit at the event.
“We would love to continue to do events like this and to be a space for diversity and culture to really be celebrated,” Tulloh said. “And also to use our voice in our organization to help promote human rights and social justice for populations around the world.”
@LeoRosas101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.