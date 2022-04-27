Students, faculty share why they meet annually to recite The Odyssey

The Odyssey has entertained society for thousands of years with tales of Olympian gods and a cyclops that eats prisoners and continues its relevance at UTA through the annual Homerathon slated for Thursday at the University Center Mall.
Since 1990, students, alumni and faculty have met on campus to read Homer’s epic poem, and they will do so again this year from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Over 59 15-minute intervals, readers will recite the story’s 24 chapters. The event is open to the public, and anyone can listen.
The story follows Odysseus, the poem’s protagonist, as he fights his way home, said Brendan Thompson, critical languages and international studies junior and president of the UTA Classics Club.
Thompson said Homer’s work articulates moral truths that are absolute.
“This story is about how Odysseus overcomes all these trials, temptations and challenges and struggles to fulfill his duties as king of Ithaca,” he said. “There’s obligation, courage, bravery. These sorts of virtues aren't any less noble now than they were in the days of Homer.”
It’s the story of one man’s journey as he deals with the aftermath of war and returns to find his home in chaos, said Rebekah Chojnacki, Honors College assistant director.
Chojnacki said the story is still fun and relatable despite coming from a different time. People are still people and haven’t changed much.
Though often unnoticed, Thompson said the narrative of The Odyssey is recycled throughout entertainment, from James Joyce’s Dubliners to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.
Charles Chiasson, recently retired classical studies program associate professor and director, said new generations continue to find relevant messages in Odysseus’ story. The poem captures issues of universal interest, like the life of a solitary wife or a son growing up without his father.
“One of the deeper lessons of The Odyssey is the implicit definition of what it is to be human,” Chiasson said. “Both in relationship to other human beings and in relationship to the gods or deities.”
He said he had the idea to start the Homerathon and has typically recited the story’s opening lines from memory.
By having people recite the poem, the Homerathon recreates the experience that people had in 600 B.C. Athens, he said.
“It’s the kind of thing that kids in college should be doing,” Chiasson said. “Completely impractical, but it helps to build community.”
Chojnacki said she transferred to UTA in 2009 and has participated in the Homerathon every year since, even during the pandemic when the event was held on Zoom.
“There have actually been a few times where we've had thunderstorms, even tornado warnings,” she said. “We just go inside, and we keep reading.”
Chiasson said this will be his last Homerathon, and he will be reciting the story’s opening and closing verses to say goodbye.
“Ancient Greece is just a fascinating kind of alternative world,” he said. “If I've opened some students' eyes to that alternative world, a world that gives them a different perspective on problems that are still of contemporary relevance, that's good enough for me.”
