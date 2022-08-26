Over two years after the pandemic made campus go virtual, new and returning students experienced crowded hallways, large classes, and record rain the first week of the semester.
Biology junior Susan Arrey transferred from Tarrant County College to UTA. She said she got lost on her first day and security had to help find her classrooms, which are much bigger than what she’s used to.
“It’s like everyone for themselves basically, unless you can click with someone in your class,” she said.
Earth science graduate student Rijumon Nandy said he started taking UTA classes during COVID-19’s peak, January 2021, and has since taken classes both virtually and in person.
“I stayed inside for six months,” he said. “It’s nice to see people around here — activities, students everywhere.”
He said seeing so many people around campus still creates some fear, but his first week has been very friendly and his professors have been engaging.
“It feels more so like a friend-to-friend relationship than a professor-to-student relationship,” he said. “That has been very good for me.”
English professor Tim Morris said he’s worked at for UTA 34 years, and this semester’s first week has been heartening.
Monday’s rain broke Dallas-Fort Worth records and led to flooding across campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Morris said while the storms caused trouble, they didn’t affect his class attendance.
“These windows are supposedly sealed for climate control, but the climate does get in,” he said. “It was a freak storm.”
Morris said while UTA traditionally starts classes on Wednesday or Thursday, he likes school starting on a Monday.
“As everyone knows, we’ve been through so many semesters in a row where there was some disruption to the first week,” he said. “We’re back to where we were almost three years ago at this point.”
